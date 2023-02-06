Epsom College – latest: Rifle range ‘cordoned off’ as tributes paid to headteacher and family found dead
The headteacher of Epsom College has been found dead at the school alongside her seven-year-old daughter and husband.
Head of the Surrey private school, Emma Pattison, 45, and her husband George, 39, were found dead alongside her daughter Lettie after police were called to the area around 1am on Sunday.
Surrey Police investigating the incident have said it is an “isolated incident” and a third party is not being sought.
Dr Alastair Wells, chair of the board of governors at Epsom College, said: “On behalf of everyone at Epsom College, I want to convey our utter shock and disbelief at this tragic news.
“Our immediate thoughts and condolences are with Emma's family, friends and loved ones, and to the many pupils and colleagues whose lives she enriched throughout her distinguished career.”
He said Ms Pattison was a “wonderful teacher” but most of all she was a delightful person.
Appearing on the Epsom Insights podcast just before Christmas, Ms Pattison said moving into the new job had been a “really big change” for her family.
In a statement last night a spokesman for Surrey Police explained how the discovery was made.
“In the early hours of this (Sun) morning, Surrey Police was contacted by the South East Coast Ambulance Service to attend a property in the grounds of Epsom College.”
What have the police said on the deaths?
Pupils and staff at a prestigious private school in Surrey have been rocked by the news that their headteacher had been found dead with her husband and young daughter.
Emma Pattison, 45, and her husband George, 39, were found alongside seven-year-old Lettie at the £42,000 per year Epsom College, Epsom, early on Sunday morning.
Police are investigating the circumstances of the deaths but that no one else was involved.
Surrey Police said they were treating the deaths as an “isolated incident” and were not seeking a third party in connection to the incident. In a statement last night a spokesperson for the force explained how the discovery was made.
“In the early hours of this [Sun] morning, Surrey Police was contacted by the South East Coast Ambulance Service to attend a property in the grounds of Epsom College.
“Officers attended at around 01:10am where they, sadly, found the bodies of three people, including a child.
“We can confirm that the bodies found were Emma Pattison aged 45 years, head of Epsom College, her daughter Lettie, aged seven years and her husband George aged 39 years.
“The family’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
“An investigation is being carried out to establish the circumstances of their deaths. At this stage, police are confident that this is an isolated incident with no third-party involvement.”
Who was Emma Pattison?
Described as a “wonderful teacher” and a “delightful person” who had a “distinguished career”, Ms Pattinson was appointed head of Epsom in September last year.
She had previously been headteacher at Croydon High School in south London, where she worked for six years.
Prior to working in Croydon, Ms Pattison was the deputy head at St John’s School in Leatherhead, an independent school also in Surrey.
When she was given the job last year, Ms Pattison became Epsom’s 14th-ever headteacher and the first woman to hold the role.
“I am delighted and honoured to have been appointed head of Epsom College,” Ms Pattison said in January 2022.
“It is a school I have long admired, with an enviable reputation, and George and I can’t wait to meet the pupils, parents and staff and to become part of this wonderful community.
Her husband George was a chartered accountant who was listed on Companies House as being the director of a management consultancy firm called Tanglewood 2016.
Emma Pattison quit Thomas Cook job for teaching
Emma Pattison spoke on a podcast, Epsom Insights, recorded just before Christmas about why she quit her job at Thomas Cook and went into teaching.
She said: “This is much more fun, my mum’s a teacher so had that kind of role model and thought maybe I should give that a go.”
Chatting more about why she loves the job, she said: “I get to talk to people, I get to work with young people and I think the moment when I thought about what my day to day life would be and the fact that it would be working with young people, it’s so much fun – they keep you young, they keep you happy, they keep you energised.
“That was a turning point, I ditched the job I didn’t like very much went into teaching and literally haven’t looked back since.”
Emma Pattison was ‘quite excited’ about prospect of move to Epsom College
Emma Pattison spoke on a student-led podcast not long after joining as headteacher.
She shared how, previously, as head of Croydon High School, she knew about Epsom College and its “fantastic reputation”.
Ms Pattison admitted she “was quite excited” when she saw the job advert, thinking it would be a “beautiful place to live and work”.
Explaining how she came to get the job, she told the Epsom Insights podcast hosts: “So it’s a bit of a process when you’re interviewing for a job of course, you know they choose you and you choose them. And I think that with every job I’ve ever taken it’s about seeing if there’s a job to be done that you feel you can do.
“And so, I worked as St John’s as I’m sure you know, which is not too far away, and so I knew of Epsom College by reputation and we played rugby and netball against each other. And so I knew of it and it has a fantastic reputation – beautiful place to live and work. So when it popped up I was quite excited about the idea.
“I suppose it was about thinking about my skillset and thinking about who I am and wondering, would I be a good fit? Is the job that is to be done over the next however many years something that I think I can do?”
Emma Pattison’s last podcast episode
Emma Pattison spoke on a student-presented podcast just before Christmas, not too long after starting in the new Headteacher role at Epsom College.
On the podcast, the Epsom Insights, which is still on spotify, Ms Pattison spoke of how her, her husband George and her seven-year-old daughter Lettie were facing a lot of change.
She also chatted about how the family had bought a dog when she moved to the new job, called Bella.
Epsom College move was ‘really big change’ for family
Appearing on a student-hosted podcast, Epsom Insights, just before Christmas, Emma Pattison said the move to Epsom College had been a “really big change” for her family.
She told the hosts: “I am absolutely loving my time here so far, it has been very very busy but absolutely wonderful. I have found tha the pupils are warm friendly and actually really fun. They’re interested and interesting on everything that is on offer here.
“I’ve found the staff to be so welcoming, so professional and so committed, there’s a real love of the college and I’ve been talking with parents and prospective parents about the college – I think we offer amazing time, space and I think there’s real heart and spirit to the college that I’ve come to know over the past seven weeks or so.
“It’s been wonderful, in terms of transition it has been a really big change for my family, so we’ve obviously moved house, we’ve bought a dog, I’ve got a new job my husband has got a new job – which wasn’t meant to happen but did. And my daughter has started a new school, so there’s been a lot of change for us as a family, but it’s been wonderful, the college has been so supportive.”
Parent says Ms Pattison ‘enriched children’s lives'
The parent of a child who goes to Croydon High School, which is where Ms Pattison used to work, said the news is “an utter shock and tragedy”.
Only wanting to give her first name, she told BBC News: “In her time as head teacher, she turned the school around, and she did so many things that enriched the children’s lives.
“She was slight but very formidable, she knew all of the pupils by name. She was exactly what you would want from a head teacher.”
Epsom College won the top prize at the Independent Schools of the Year Awards 2022, with judges calling it a “beacon of excellence”.
The school was also named the winner of the Student Wellbeing Award at the October ceremony thanks to its “whole-school approach to mental health and the wellbeing of both its staff and pupils”.
More than 850 boys and girls attend the school, which was founded in 1853, and its acting head has been listed as Paul Williams.
School’s statement in full
“It is with the deepest sadness and regret that we have to announce the news of the deaths of Emma Pattison, Head of Epsom College, her daughter Lettie, and her husband George.
“Our thoughts, condolences and sympathies are with their families at this tragic time.
“The College is working with the police in what remains an ongoing investigation. We must now focus on the welfare and wellbeing of our pupils and staff, and work to ensure that they receive all the comfort, warmth and support required from the Epsom College community.
“We ask that the public and the media respect the privacy of Emma’s family, and help us to prioritise the needs of our pupils.
“The news is heartbreaking and we need time and space to come together and process these shocking events. No further statement will be issued at this time.”