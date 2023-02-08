Epsom College – latest: Headteacher ‘made desperate call to relative hours before murder-suicide’
Gun found at scene was registered to head’s husband George Pattison
Epsom College’s headteacher talks about ‘family changes’ in podcast before death
Police suspect the husband of Epsom College's late headteacher killed his wife and their seven-year-old daughter before taking his own life, The Independent understands.
A gun found alongside the bodies at their home in the private school’s grounds on Sunday was registered to George Pattison, husband of Emma and father of Lettie, police said.
The Times reported that Ms Pattison had contacted a close relative with concerns about her husband in the hours before the deaths.
Officers from Surrey Police said they were in contact with Mr Pattison three days before the deaths after he registered a change of address, as firearms owners are required to.
Tributes poured in from colleagues of “respected” Ms Pattison and Lettie, who was described as “perfect” by a former babysitter.
Dr Alastair Wells of Epsom College expressed the school’s “utter shock and disbelief” after the incident.
“Our immediate thoughts and condolences are with Emma's family, friends and loved ones, and to the many pupils and colleagues whose lives she enriched throughout her distinguished career,” he said.
Police cordon off Epsom College rifle range
Epsom College headteacher Emma Pattison, 45, was found dead alongside her seven-year-old daughter Lettie and husband, George, at their home on the grounds of the school in Surrey.
An unnamed source told The Telegraph that a member of school staff had called the emergency services after hearing what they believed to be gunshots in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The area surrounding the Pattisons’ home, which is granted to headteachers and their families at the prestigious school, was cordoned off on Monday.
Among the sealed buildings was Epsom College’s rifle range. The Independent understands that it is not considered part of the scene of investigation but was closed because of its close proximity to the house.
Martha McHardy reports.
Emma Pattison was found dead alongside her daughter Lettie and husband, George, at their home on the grounds of Epsom College
Staff and pupils at an elite private school are grieving after their headteacher was found dead with her husband and seven-year-old daughter.
Epsom College head Emma Pattison, 45, husband George, 39, and daughter Lettie were found on school grounds in the early hours of Sunday morning.
According to its website, Epsom College is the current Independent School of the Year. It is a co-educational independent school on Epsom Downs, Surrey for pupils aged 11 to 18 – offering both day and boarding places.
Founded in 1853, it first opened as a boys’ school intended to provide support for poor members of the medical profession, such as pensioners and orphans.
Emily Atkinson has more.
Surrey Police says it is treating the family's deaths as an 'isolated incident'
Former colleagues of a headteacher found dead at her home with her husband and daughter have paid tribute to their “dear friend”.
Emma Pattison, who was head at Croydon High School before she joined Epsom College in September last year, died on Sunday with her daughter Lettie, seven, and her husband George.
Emma Pattison died with daughter Lettie and husband George at their home in the grounds of Epsom College in Surrey
Pupils and staff at a prestigious private school in Surrey have been rocked by the news that their headteacher had been found dead with her husband and young daughter.
Emma Pattison, 45, and her husband George, 39, were found alongside seven-year-old Lettie at the £42,000 per year Epsom College, Epsom, early on Sunday morning.
Police say no one else was involved in deaths of family of three
A man found dead with his private school headteacher wife and seven-year-old daughter legally owned a gun that was discovered at the scene of the tragedy, police said.
George Pattison, 39, had been in contact with Surrey Police just days before the killings about his gun licence in order to change his address after the family moved to the school site from Caterham.
He was found dead with his wife Emma Pattison, 45, and their daughter Lettie at their home in the grounds of Epsom College in Surrey on Sunday.
George Pattison was found dead with his wife Emma Pattison, 45, and their daughter Lettie.
Police believe that the husband of Epsom College headteacher Emma Pattison shot his wife and daughter dead just days after they spoke to him on the phone about his gun licence.
George Pattison was found dead alongside his wife and seven-year-old daughter Lettie at their home on the grounds of the private school in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Investigators said a gun registered to Mr Pattison was found at the scene, but that the causes of death would not be officially confirmed until post-mortem examinations have been completed.
Staff and pupils at an elite private school are grieving after their headteacher was found dead with her husband and seven-year-old daughter.
Epsom College head Emma Pattison, 45, husband George, 39, and daughter Lettie were found on school grounds in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Surrey Police says it is treating the family's deaths as an "isolated incident", indicating there was no third-party involvement.
Surrey Police says it is treating the family's deaths as an 'isolated incident'