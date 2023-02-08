✕ Close Epsom College’s headteacher talks about ‘family changes’ in podcast before death

Police suspect the husband of Epsom College's late headteacher killed his wife and their seven-year-old daughter before taking his own life, The Independent understands.

A gun found alongside the bodies at their home in the private school’s grounds on Sunday was registered to George Pattison, husband of Emma and father of Lettie, police said.

The Times reported that Ms Pattison had contacted a close relative with concerns about her husband in the hours before the deaths.

Officers from Surrey Police said they were in contact with Mr Pattison three days before the deaths after he registered a change of address, as firearms owners are required to.

Tributes poured in from colleagues of “respected” Ms Pattison and Lettie, who was described as “perfect” by a former babysitter.

Dr Alastair Wells of Epsom College expressed the school’s “utter shock and disbelief” after the incident.

“Our immediate thoughts and condolences are with Emma's family, friends and loved ones, and to the many pupils and colleagues whose lives she enriched throughout her distinguished career,” he said.