Epsom College – latest: Headteacher found dead in school alongside husband and daughter
Emma Pattinson had been headteacher of the school for six months
The headteacher of Epsom College has been found dead at the school alongside her seven-year-old daughter and husband.
Head of the Surrey private school, Emma Pattinson, 45, and her husband George, 39, were found dead alongside her seven-year-old daughter, Lettie after police were called to the area around 1am on Sunday.
Surrey Police investigating the incident have said it is an “isolated incident” and a third party is not being sought.
Dr Alastair Wells, chair of the board of governors at Epsom College, said: “On behalf of everyone at Epsom College, I want to convey our utter shock and disbelief at this tragic news.
“Our immediate thoughts and condolences are with Emma's family, friends and loved ones, and to the many pupils and colleagues whose lives she enriched throughout her distinguished career.”
He said Ms Pattinson was a “wonderful teacher” but most of all she was a delightful person.
Surrey Police treating deaths as ‘isolated incident'
In a statement last night a spokesman for Surrey Police explained how the discovery was made.
“In the early hours of this (Sun) morning, Surrey Police was contacted by the South East Coast Ambulance Service to attend a property in the grounds of Epsom College.
“Officers attended at around 1:10am where they, sadly, found the bodies of three people, including a child.
“We can confirm that the bodies found were Emma Pattison aged 45 years. Head of Epsom College, her daughter Lettie, aged seven years and her husband George aged 39 years.
“The family’s next of kins have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
“An investigation is being carried out to establish the circumstances of their deaths. At this stage, police are confident that this is an isolated incident with no third-party involvement.”
Detective chief inspector Kimball Edey said: “On behalf of Surrey Police, my team, and I, I first want to express my sincerest condolences to the friends and family of Emma, Lettie and George, as well as to the students and staff of Epsom College, for their tragic loss.
“I want to give my assurance that we will conduct a thorough investigation into what took place last night and hope to be able to bring some peace in these traumatic circumstances. I would ask that their privacy is respected at this very difficult time.”
