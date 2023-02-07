✕ Close Epsom College’s headteacher talks about ‘family changes’ in podcast before death

Gunshots were heard before Epsom College’s headteacher Emma Pattison was found dead alongsider her husband and seven-year-old daughter, a source has claimed.

The noise prompted a staff member to alert the emergency services who found the family’s bodies, it was claimed in the Daily Telegraph.

Surrey Police have said it is an “isolated incident” and a third party is not being sought.

While the school’s rifle range was among the buildings cordoned off, The Independent understands that this was due to its proximity to the Pattisons’ home and it is not part of the scene of investigation.

Dr Alastair Wells, chair of the board of governors at Epsom College, said: “On behalf of everyone at Epsom College, I want to convey our utter shock and disbelief at this tragic news.

“Our immediate thoughts and condolences are with Emma's family, friends and loved ones, and to the many pupils and colleagues whose lives she enriched throughout her distinguished career.”

Appearing on the Epsom Insights podcast just before Christmas, Ms Pattison said moving into the new job had been a “really big change” for her family.