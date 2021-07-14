The Metropolitan Police has denied that its “policing operation failed” during the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

Hundreds, or possibly thousands, of fans forced their way into the stadium by rushing through security lines, getting through perimeter doors and tailgating paying spectators.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Jane Connors, the force’s lead for public order, said it had mounted “one of the most significant and comprehensive policing plans the Met has ever committed to a football match of this scale”.

She added: “I do not accept that the policing operation failed and I stand by the difficult decisions made by police officers and the Met’s public order commanders.

“Without their immediate intervention, it is possible that this game could have been abandoned.”

Conservative MP Julian Knight, chair of the parliament’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, said the disorder could leave Britain’s bid for the 2030 World Cup “dead in the water”.

“We’ve got to make sure we never have anything like this happen again,” he told BBC Radio 4’s World at One. “The whole thing was an absolute shambles … it is absolutely staggering that this has been allowed to happen.”

Following reports of crushes inside the stadium and injuries to Harry Maguire’s father, Mr Knight raised concerns that people could have died or been seriously injured.