A shooting that left a seven year-old girl fighting for life took place outside a funeral for a mother and daughter who died 25 days apart.

Two children and four adults were hurt in the suspected drive-by shooting at St Aloysius Church in Camden, north London, on Saturday afternoon.

A funeralgoer attending a service for Fresia Calderon, 50, and her daughter Sara Sanchez, 20, said the shooting happened as doves were released by their family and friends.

Police at the scene of the shooting, which took place near busy Euston train station (PA Wire)

Jaouida Ifghallal told MyLondon: “It was a lovely service in the church for Fresia and her daughter. When the service finished, we were outside to see the flying of doves. A black car came and started to shot bullets. It was chaotic.”

Ms Sanchez had been battling leukaemia for nearly three years after being first diagnosed aged 17, said her family and friends, and passed away just 25 days after her mother’s sudden death from a blood clot.

An unnamed relative told the news site Ms Calderon died in Heathrow Airport after collapsing in front of Ms Sanchez and her brother after getting off a flight from Colombia.

“The family had travelled to Colombia after receiving the devastating news that the treatment so many raised money for, as well as the NHS treatment, had not been successful,” they said. “We had so much hope that the treatments would work but to our dismay this was not to be the case.

“Fresia’s unexpected passing hurt Sara beyond repair. Sara gave up all hope for her future and lost the drive to fight cancer. She also refused chemotherapy which would lengthen her days.”

The scene of the shooting remains cordoned off on Sunday as officers investigate (PA Wire)

Police superintendent Jack Rowlands said officers were called to the incident on Phoenix Road at around 1.30pm on Saturday.

He said: “They found multiple people with injuries caused by pellets from a shotgun. Four women, aged 21, 41, 48 and 54, were taken to central London hospitals. Thankfully their injuries were assessed as non-life threatening.

“The 48-year-old woman has sustained potentially life-changing injuries. Two children were also injured. A 12-year-old girl sustained a leg injury. She was treated at hospital before being discharged yesterday afternoon. She is expected to make a full recovery.

“A seven-year-old girl was more seriously injured. She remains in hospital in a stable but life-threatening condition, and our thoughts are with her and her family.”

He said police believe the suspects discharged a shotgun from a black Toyota C-HR, likely a 2019 model or similar, and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to call 101, giving the reference 3357/14JAN.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.