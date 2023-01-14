Metropolitan Police officers cordon off a drive-by shooting scene in London, where a seven-year-old girl and five others have been injured outside a funeral.

Police were called to the incident near St Aloysius Church on Phoenix Road, near Euston station, at 1.29 pm on Saturday (14 January).

Officers said initial inquiries suggest the shots came from a moving vehicle, which was then driven away.

Superintendent Ed Wells said: “Any shooting incident is unacceptable, but for multiple people, including two children, to be injured in a shooting in the middle of a Saturday afternoon is shocking.”

Police said no arrests have been made.

