Schoolgirls warned about ‘foot-sniffer’

A warning has been issued to secondary schools after reports of a man targeting young girls by touching their feet inappropriately, and, in one instance, sniffing them.

Three lone girls in Gloucestershire have been accosted in a series of incidents police believe could be linked.

Officers have issued an e-fit image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the reports and has issued a warning to schools in in Yate and Chipping Sodbury.

The latests attack took place in Robin Way, Chipping Sodbury, at about 3.15pm on 26 May.

They said on Tuesday they were renewing an appeal for information “as part of enquiries into incidents in Slimbridge Close, Yate, at about 4pm on Friday 14 January and a similar incident at 4.30pm on Monday 21 March in an underpass near Abbotswood”.

The individual concerned is believed to be in his 20s and of average height.

Describing the man in the e-fit, Avon and Somerset Police said: “In the first incident the man was described as white, in his 20s and about 5ft 9ins tall with blond hair. He wore a light red, blue and white block colour coat, dark trousers and blue trainers. The e-fit we released was based on this description.”

A police spokesperson added: “The three girls are aged between 10 and 15 and on each occasion the man has touched the children’s shoes or feet without their permission.

“Following the earlier appeal we’ve been grateful for a number of calls with information, which are all being assessed and followed up.

“Officers continue to carry out targeted patrols in Yate and Chipping Sodbury, and have contacted local secondary schools to make sure children and their parents and carers were aware of the issue.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting reference 5222011047 for the 14 January incident; 5222067867 for 21 March or 5222125160 for 26 May.

Additional reporting by SWNS