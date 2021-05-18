Fred West news – latest: Police dig up vital evidence at cafe in search for suspected victim Mary Bastholm
Police searching for the remains of a suspected teenage victim of Fred West reportedly plan to dig up six areas of a toilet at a café where she once worked.
Forensic archaeologists have been undertaking exploratory work at the Clean Plate cafe in Gloucester in connection with the disappearance of 15-year-old Mary Bastholm, who was last seen alive in January 1968.
It comes after Gloucestershire Police received possible evidence from a TV production company to suggest the body of the missing teenager could be buried at the location.
One of the findings presented to police was a photo taken by the production company of what appeared to be blue material buried in one area of the cellar. Mary was known to have been wearing a blue coat when she went missing.
Police confirmed six “anomalies” in the toilet area were to be excavated, according to the Mirror.
Officers were seen removing a “dungeon-style” wooden door and placing it in the back of a police van on Tuesday morning.
Detective does not rule out interviewing Rose West over teenager’s disappearance
Detective Chief Inspector John Turner, who is leading the investigation for Gloucestershire Police, has not ruled out interviewing convicted murderer Rosemary West about the disappearance of Mary Bastholm.
"What we are going to do is concentrate on the excavation within the basement," he said.
"As and when we know more, I will then consider whether people need to be interviewed and spoken to and Rose West may be one of those people."
The Wests' eldest son, Stephen, has maintained his father told him shortly before his death that he murdered 15-year-old Mary.
"A member of my team has spoken to Steve West and we will consider all options and line of inquiry once we know exactly what we are dealing with within the basement," he said.
Police spotted removing objects from Clean Plate cafe
Objects have been removed from the Clean Plate cafe in Gloucester ahead of excavation work at the site where police have found “possible evidence” of where Mary Bastholm, suspected teenage victim of serial killer Fred West, may be buried.
Police have been photographed carrying objects including a number of wooden doors out of the cafe this morning.
The force has confirmed excavation work will not begin until at least Wednesday.
Excavation work to begin at cafe in search for body of Mary Bastholm
Excavation work is to begin at a cafe in Gloucester after police found “possible evidence” of where a suspected teenage victim of serial killer Fred West may be buried.
Forensic archaeologists have been undertaking exploratory work at the Clean Plate cafe in Southgate Street in connection with the disappearance of 15-year-old Mary Bastholm, who was last seen alive in January 1968.
It comes after Gloucestershire Police were presented with a photo taken by a TV production company of what appeared to be blue material buried in one area of the cafe’s cellar.
Mary was wearing a blue coat when she went missing.
Police today confirmed six “anomalies” in the toilet area of the premises are to be excavated, according to the Mirror.
Officers are to begin digging up areas of the Clean Plate cafe, where 15-year-old Mary Bastholm once worked before she went missing in January 1968.
Gloucestershire Police have received possible evidence from a TV production company to suggest the body of the teenager could be buried at the location.
One of the findings presented to police was a photo taken by the production company of what appeared to be blue material buried in one area of the cellar. Mary was wearing a blue coat when she went missing.