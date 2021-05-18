✕ Close Related video: Excavation work to begin at cafe in Gloucester after police find ‘possible evidence’ of missing teenager linked to Fred West

Police searching for the remains of a suspected teenage victim of Fred West reportedly plan to dig up six areas of a toilet at a café where she once worked.

Forensic archaeologists have been undertaking exploratory work at the Clean Plate cafe in Gloucester in connection with the disappearance of 15-year-old Mary Bastholm, who was last seen alive in January 1968.

It comes after Gloucestershire Police received possible evidence from a TV production company to suggest the body of the missing teenager could be buried at the location.

One of the findings presented to police was a photo taken by the production company of what appeared to be blue material buried in one area of the cellar. Mary was known to have been wearing a blue coat when she went missing.

Police confirmed six “anomalies” in the toilet area were to be excavated, according to the Mirror.

Officers were seen removing a “dungeon-style” wooden door and placing it in the back of a police van on Tuesday morning.