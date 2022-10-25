For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Vasile Culea has been convicted at Derby Crown Court of murdering 86-year-old Freda Walker in her home after beating, gagging and tying up the pensioner and leaving her to die.

The 34-year-old was also convicted of wounding with intent the victim’s 88-year-old husband, former district councillor and alderman Kenneth Walker, at their home on 14 January.

Culea “hog-tied” Mr and Ms Walker - binding their hands and feet - while searching the couple’s Langwith Junction home in Derbyshire for £30,000 in cash which he found out about after claiming to have overheard two strangers chatting about it in a shop.

Vasile Culea in the dock at Derby Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA) (PA Archive)

Ms Walker, who also had a bag put over her head and died of a brain injury, was found dead in the kitchen by emergency services the following day after neighbours raised concerns.

The court heard Mr Walker died some months later, although his death was not directly connected to the attack.

Culea had already admitted manslaughter of Ms Walker and the grievous bodily harm of her husband, but prosecutors said he was guilty of fabricating “a nonsense” to cover up for an attack on the couple that went “far beyond any justification; savage in its nature - and sustained”.

The jury of 11 men and one woman unanimously convicted the 34-year-old after just two hours and 15 minutes, having heard his claim that he injured Mrs Walker after “slipping” on a spilt drink and stepping on her chest, after she “fell over” during his attack.

Culea, a Romanian national of Grove Road, Church Warsop, in Nottinghamshire, will be sentenced at a later date.

More to follow...