Burglar guilty of ‘savage’ murder of 86-year-old woman he battered and left to die in front of husband
Freda Walker and her husband were ‘hog-tied’ while the burglar stole £30,000 from their home in Derby
Vasile Culea has been convicted at Derby Crown Court of murdering 86-year-old Freda Walker in her home after beating, gagging and tying up the pensioner and leaving her to die.
The 34-year-old was also convicted of wounding with intent the victim’s 88-year-old husband, former district councillor and alderman Kenneth Walker, at their home on 14 January.
Culea “hog-tied” Mr and Ms Walker - binding their hands and feet - while searching the couple’s Langwith Junction home in Derbyshire for £30,000 in cash which he found out about after claiming to have overheard two strangers chatting about it in a shop.
Ms Walker, who also had a bag put over her head and died of a brain injury, was found dead in the kitchen by emergency services the following day after neighbours raised concerns.
The court heard Mr Walker died some months later, although his death was not directly connected to the attack.
Culea had already admitted manslaughter of Ms Walker and the grievous bodily harm of her husband, but prosecutors said he was guilty of fabricating “a nonsense” to cover up for an attack on the couple that went “far beyond any justification; savage in its nature - and sustained”.
The jury of 11 men and one woman unanimously convicted the 34-year-old after just two hours and 15 minutes, having heard his claim that he injured Mrs Walker after “slipping” on a spilt drink and stepping on her chest, after she “fell over” during his attack.
Culea, a Romanian national of Grove Road, Church Warsop, in Nottinghamshire, will be sentenced at a later date.
More to follow...
