Murder probe launched after girl, 16, stabbed to death in park

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death in a park.

They are hunting for two people who were seen in Linear Park in Culcheth, Warrington, Cheshire, shortly before passers-by found Brianna Ghey dead on a path there on Saturday afternoon.

Police describe the pair as a white man and woman, in their late teens or early twenties, both with dark curly hair.

A Home Office post-mortem examination was taking place on Sunday to establish the cause of death.

Brianna suffered multiple stab wounds, Cheshire Police say.

Recommended Teenage girl found dead with serious injuries in Cheshire park

The force says emergency services were called by members of the public at 3.13pm on Saturday after her body was found on a path, and she was pronounced dead there.

Police designated the area a crime scene.

According to witnesses, the man was wearing a longish, dark, hooded coat, and the woman had a distinctive red or purple black checked blanket-style coat and a long flowing skirt, dress or trousers.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mike Evans said: “This is a truly awful attack on a 16-year-old girl, who has sadly lost her very short life.

“We are appealing for any information that will help us find who has done this to Brianna.

“In particular we are keen to speak to two people that were seen in the park where Brianna’s body was found who have been described as a white man and woman, in their late teens or early twenties, both with dark curly hair.

“The man was wearing a longish, dark, hooded coat and the woman had a distinctive red or purple black checked blanket-style coat and a long flowing skirt, dress or trousers.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone who was in the park from around 1.30pm until 4.00pm yesterday or anyone who may have seen Brianna in the hours leading up to her death.

“We would ask people and businesses within the local community to check any CCTV or dashcam footage for anything that may aid our investigation.

“I would like to reassure the local community that we are working hard to find those responsible for Brianna’s death and we have extra officers in and around Culcheth supporting the investigation.

“We also have officers supporting Brianna’s family at this really tragic time.”

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Waller said police were pursuing numerous lines of inquiry, but they did not believe there was a wider threat to the public.

He said: “I understand the concerns that this incident is likely to cause, and I am aware that there are rumours circulating online. However, I would urge people not to speculate.”

He urged anyone with any information, no matter how small, to get in touch with police.