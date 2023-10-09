Kosher restaurant in Golders Green vandalised as cash register stolen

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A kosher restaurant in north-west London was vandalised overnight with its cash register stolen.

The glass front door of the restaurant Pita on Golders Green Road was smashed during the early hours of Monday morning, with the Met Police called shortly after 6am.

The incident comes amid tensions following Hamas’ deadly attacks on Israel. However, the Met Police has stressed the incident is not currently being treated as a hate crime.

The vandalised Pita restaurant was broken into during the early hours of the morning (REUTERS)

A spokesperson for the Met said: “Police were called at approximately 06:10hrs on Monday, 9 October to reports of a burglary and damage caused to a restaurant in Golders Green Road, NW11.

“It was reported that a cash register had been stolen. Officers have attended the scene and examined CCTV at the location. There has been no arrests and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.At this stage, the incident is not being treated as a hate crime.”

Have you been affected by this incident? Email holly.evans@independent.co.uk

New pro-Palestinian graffiti has appeared on a bridge near the scene, although it is not clear if it is connected to the burglary.

Condemning the burglary, Sadiq Khan tweeted: “There is no tolerance for hate in our city. I remain in close contact with the Met Police. Whoever did this will face the full force of the law. I stand with Jewish Londoners, today and always. “

Police officers stand by the vandalised Kosher restaurant in Golders Green (REUTERS)

A nearby bridge with 'Free Palestine' painted on it (REUTERS)

The Met Police increased patrols in certain areas of London after videos circulated of people celebrating the Hamas attack on Israel, with the death toll on both sides reportedly surpassing 1,200.

Thousands have also been wounded, while Israeli Defence Minsiter Yoav Gallant has ordered the “complete siege” of Gaza, with a complete blockage of electricity, food and fuel.

The Met Police also confirmed they were aware of a number of planned demonstrations, including a Stop the War protest outside the Israeli embassy, and is liaising with organisers.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine said: “We are aware that this conflict has a far reaching impact on communities around the world, and we extend our full support to those affected in London.

“We are listening and working with communities and partners to ensure people feel safe and protected. We ask that members of the public report anything concerning, such as threatening behaviour.

“We are aware that a number of demonstrations and protests are planned. We have spoken to the organisers and we expect these will pass off peacefully. However, we will take a zero tolerance approach to any activity which crosses the lines into criminality.”