CCTV footage has shown the moment a man wielding a large samurai sword was arrested after allegedly killing a 14-year-old boy and injuring four others.

The man’s detention comes after the teenager was declared dead following multiple stabbings in east London on Wednesday morning. The suspect is currently being held in custody, arrested on suspicion of murder.

The footage shows a lone police officer apprehending a man in a yellow hoodie in the front garden of a residence undergoing construction in Hainault. A second officer can be seen to the left of the suspect.

A lone police officer apprehends a man in a yellow hoodie ( PA Wire )

The sword-wielding suspect raises his weapon as the officer proceeds towards him ( PA Wire )

As the officer proceeds towards the suspect, the man appears to raise his sword in the air before being hit by a Taser.

As he collapses onto the floor, behind a grey 4x4 vehicle, a second officer rushes towards the suspect and pins him on the ground.

Within seconds, roughly a dozen officers have rushed into the front garden to arrest the suspect. One officer is seen holding the sword.

Other footage from the tragic incident showed the suspect earlier, being chased by police as an officer was heard shouting “Lock your doors” to neighbours.

Police officers pin the suspect on the ground as others arrive in support ( PA Wire )

Nearly a dozen officers detain the suspect ( PA Wire )

Officers could be heard yelling “Come here”, “Come this way” and “Drop the sword” at the suspect, who could be seen climbing on top of an outbuilding and dropping into a garden.

The man was also seen chasing after an ambulance while holding the sword as a body lies motionless on the ground nearby.

The home security video shows an ambulance parked next to the body lying on the road in Laing Close before the ambulance quickly drives away from the scene and the man runs after it, shouting.

In another video clip, sent by an anonymous resident, a police car arrives before the man verbally confronts the police and shouts “Is there anybody here who believes in God?”

Video shows man wielding machete amid reports of stabbing in east London

Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell, of the Metropolitan Police, said four other people were injured in the attack in Hainault, while Assistant Commissioner Louisa Rolfe said the suspect, identified as a 36-year-old man, is in hospital after sustaining injuries when his van hit a house.

Two Met officers suffered wounds that required surgery, with Mr Bell describing their injuries as “significant” but not life-threatening, and injuries sustained by two members of the public are also not deemed to be life-threatening.

The officer said he did not believe it was a targeted attack, and it is not believed to be terror-related.