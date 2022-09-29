Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Harry Dunn’s alleged killer Anne Sacoolas expected to plead guilty to death by careless driving

US citizen told she must appear at next court hearing in London

Thomas Kingsley,Chiara Giordano
Thursday 29 September 2022 15:11
<p>The alleged killer of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn appeared in court in the UK for the first time</p>

The alleged killer of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn appeared in court in the UK for the first time

(James Manning/PA)

Harry Dunn’s alleged killer has appeared in court accused of causing the teenage motorcyclist’s death by dangerous driving, ending the family’s three-year wait for criminal proceedings to begin.

Anne Sacoolas has appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court via video-link from the United States as the 19-year-old’s extended family watched from the public gallery.

The 45-year-old is accused of causing the teenage motorcyclist’s death following a collision outside a US military base in Northamptonshire in August 2019.

Ms Sacoolas was told by the chief magistrate at Westminster Magistrates’ Court she would be required to attend the next hearing in person at the Old Bailey.

The court heard there would be a joint application from both the prosecution and defence for Ms Sacoolas to appear via video-link again on 27 October.

The defendant spoke only to confirm her name and date of birth during the hearing as she followed proceedings next to her lawyer, Amy Jeffress.

Harry’s parents Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, alongside Harry’s twin brother Niall, arrived wearing either a green tie or a green scarf in memory of the teenager.

The Dunn family said they would not be commenting on the case until the conclusion of criminal proceedings.

More follows

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in