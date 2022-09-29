Harry Dunn’s alleged killer Anne Sacoolas expected to plead guilty to death by careless driving
US citizen told she must appear at next court hearing in London
Harry Dunn’s alleged killer has appeared in court accused of causing the teenage motorcyclist’s death by dangerous driving, ending the family’s three-year wait for criminal proceedings to begin.
Anne Sacoolas has appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court via video-link from the United States as the 19-year-old’s extended family watched from the public gallery.
The 45-year-old is accused of causing the teenage motorcyclist’s death following a collision outside a US military base in Northamptonshire in August 2019.
Ms Sacoolas was told by the chief magistrate at Westminster Magistrates’ Court she would be required to attend the next hearing in person at the Old Bailey.
The court heard there would be a joint application from both the prosecution and defence for Ms Sacoolas to appear via video-link again on 27 October.
The defendant spoke only to confirm her name and date of birth during the hearing as she followed proceedings next to her lawyer, Amy Jeffress.
Harry’s parents Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, alongside Harry’s twin brother Niall, arrived wearing either a green tie or a green scarf in memory of the teenager.
The Dunn family said they would not be commenting on the case until the conclusion of criminal proceedings.
More follows
