Live: Duke of Sussex arrives to resume evidence at High Court in hacking claim

Harry is suing the publisher of the Daily Mirror over alleged unlawful information gathering.

Wednesday 07 June 2023 09:54
The Duke of Sussex giving evidence (PA)
The Duke of Sussex giving evidence (PA)
The Duke of Sussex is giving evidence in his High Court claim against the publisher of the Daily Mirror over alleged unlawful information gathering.

The duke, 38, is suing MGN for damages, claiming journalists at its titles – which also include the Sunday Mirror and Sunday People – were linked to methods including phone hacking, so-called “blagging” or gaining information by deception, and use of private investigators for unlawful activities.

  • Harry felt “physically sick” over detective payments about Diana
  • Journalists’ alleged actions “affected every area” of duke’s life
  • Harry had ‘huge amount of paranoia’ after alleged press intrusion
  • Accusations of press having “blood on their hands”
  • British press and the Government are at “rock bottom”

The duke is due to resume giving evidence in about 35 minutes. It will be his second day in court.

Police officers and members of the media are awaiting Harry’s arrival at the Rolls Buildings in central London.

