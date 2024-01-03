For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a teenager was killed while waiting to watch New Year’s Eve fireworks with friends.

Harry Pitman, 16, died after what police described as “an altercation” as large crowds gathered in Primrose Hill, Camden, north London, to watch the display.

The Metropolitan Police said the 15-year-old youth was arrested on Tuesday along with an 18-year-old man who was held on suspicion of affray.

It comes after the force said on Tuesday that another 16-year-old boy, arrested on suspicion of murder at the scene, had been released from custody under investigation.

Witnesses said families with children were among those waiting to watch the fireworks when the “senseless” violence broke out just before midnight on Sunday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Harry’s older sister Tayla, 19, said in a TikTok video that her brother was a “good boy” who had a “heart of gold” and would not have been involved in violence.

Police officers conduct a fingertip search on Primrose Hill, Camden, north London, where a teenage boy was stabbed to death (PA)

Tayla told the MailOnline on Monday of her family’s heartbreak, adding that her brother could be “mischievous and cheeky”, but he “didn’t have a bad bone in his body” and “always stood up for what was right”.

She said: “It doesn’t seem real – I keep on expecting him to come through the front door. His dinner is still in the oven, Mum can’t bring herself to remove it.”

The following day, around a hundred people – including Harry’s mother, brother, and sister – gathered at Downhills Park to pay their respect at a vigil for the “bright and promising” teenager, with many carrying flowers and balloons.

The 16-year-old had ambitions of joining the Army and following in the footsteps of his grandfather, who served in the Second World War, MailOnline reported.

“Our great grandfather, George Davis, was a sergeant major in the second World War,” Tayla added. “Harry wanted to follow in his footsteps and join the Army. He wanted to be on the frontline.”

Harry’s older brother, Patrick, 18, told the newspaper his brother was a huge Tottenham Hotspur fan and had gone to Primrose Hill with seven of his friends.

He said: “We are all distraught, it just doesn’t seem real.”

Harry’s grandfather, Phillip Pitman, told ITV the boy had his “whole life ahead of him”, and that he was “just finding his way”.

Mr Pitman described his grandson as a “lovely boy” who was good with people and said that he had just started his first job, adding: “This is just such a terrible loss.”

Harry’s school, St Thomas More Catholic School, described him as a “bright and promising young soul” who “touched lives with his infectious laughter and enthusiasm for life”.

In a statement on Tuesday, the school said: “He will be remembered for his many qualities, particularly his resilience and the positive impact he had on those around him.”

Harry’s mother, Amanda Woolveridge, 37 and his father, Neil Pitman, 39, were said to have been too devastated to comment.

Calling for Harry’s killers to be brought to justice, Tayla said: “I hope whoever has done this knows they haven’t just taken a life, they’ve destroyed a whole family and community. I hope that thought eats away at them for the rest of their life.”

A post-mortem examination is due to take place in the coming days, and police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Grogan said Harry was with a group of friends when he became involved in an “altercation with devastating consequences”, describing the attack as a “senseless act of violence”.

Mr Grogan said: “My thoughts and sympathies are with Harry’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“His family are understandably devastated and specially trained officers are supporting them as they come to terms with their loss.

“A dedicated team of detectives are working hard to establish the events that led to such a senseless act of violence.”

