Heathrow incident latest: Woman robbed of suitcase before 21 injured in ‘pepper spray’ attack at airport
One man has been arrested on suspicion of assault as police launch a manhunt to trace remaining suspects
A woman is believed to have been robbed of her suitcase before 21 people were injured in a suspected “pepper spray attack” at Heathrow airport.
Armed police descended on the airport’s Terminal 3 multi-storey car park at around 8.11am on Sunday after reports multiple people had been sprayed with the substance, in what police described as an “escalated argument”. The attackers then fled the scene.
London Ambulance Service said it cared for 21 people, including a three-year-old girl, before transporting five of them to hospital. None of the patients is believed to have life-threatening or life-changing injuries.
The resulting chaos saw overcrowding at key transport links, with passengers left waiting for hours for taxis and shuttle buses.
A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in police custody for questioning. The Metropolitan Police has now launched a manhunt for the other suspects and launched an appeal for witnesses.
Police confirmed they are not treating the incident as terror-related.
Police issue appeal for information
Police have issued an appeal for information and witnesses after 21 people needed medical attention following a “pepper spray attack”.
Officers said they have arrested one man but are searching for a number of others believed to be involved.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101, quoting CAD 1803 7 DEC.
'I believed I was in a terror attack,' witness says
A passenger who landed at Heathrow Airport this morning and witnessed the attack has described the experience as “terrifying”.
Tom Bate said he and others around him “suddenly” started coughing as he felt burning in his throat.
“I thought I was in a terrorist attack,” he told Sky News.
Police believe suspected group are 'known to each other'
“At this stage, it's believed the incident involved a group of people known to each other and officers remain at the airport to continue enquiries and ensure the safety of those in the area,” the Metropolitan Police wrote in a statement on Sunday afternoon.
A 31-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident.
Police say woman was targeted in suitcase robbery
In an update, the police said they believe a woman was robbed of her suitcase by four men.
A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault within nine minutes of the report coming in. He remains in custody and enquiries remain ongoing to locate further suspects.
The London Ambulance Service treated 21 people with injuries, including a three-year-old girl who was treated at the scene. Five people were taken to hospital with non-life-changing or life-threatening injuries.
Commander Peter Stevens from the Met said: “Our team have been working at pace today to review CCTV from the area and speak with witnesses at the scene.
“At this stage, it’s understood that a woman was robbed of her suitcase by a group of four men, who sprayed a substance believed to be pepper spray in her direction.
“This occurred within a car park lift, with those in the lift and surrounding area affected by the spray.
“Our officers are working to determine the full circumstances around what happened but we do believe this to be an isolated incident with those directly involved known to each other.
“We appreciate that this has been a concerning incident and I commend the actions of the emergency services and members of staff at Heathrow airport.”
Where did the attack unfold?
This morning’s attack unfolded in the multi-storey car park at Heathrow’s Terminal 3.
Heathrow Airport is the UK’s biggest airport, and serves hundreds of destinations around the world.
Terminal 3 is used by Virgin Atlantic, Delta, Emirates, Cathay Pacific, Qantas and many other major airlines. The multi-storey car park where the incident unfolded is directly opposite the check-in area.
'Increased police presence' at Heathrow throughout Sunday
There will be an increased police presence at Heathrow Airport on Sunday to “maintain safety” and “reassure the public”, airport bosses said.
They added that while the incident had been “contained” by police, congestion remains on surrounding roads.
A spokesperson advised people to use public transport and said teams are “working hard” to resolve the blocked traffic.
“The incident at the multi storey car park in Terminal 3 has now been contained by the Metropolitan Police,” they told The Independent.
“Congestion remains on surrounding roads following the incident which we are working hard to resolve as quickly as possible and we are advising passengers to use public transport.
“There will be an increased police presence at Heathrow Airport to maintain the safety of people in the area and reassure the public.”
Airport closure reflects 'abundance of caution' by authorities in light of terrorism fears, says Simon Calder
Simon Calder, Travel Correspondent of The Independent, said: “The closure of access to two of Heathrow's four terminals shows an abundance of caution by the authorities at what is regarded as a prime target for both terrorism and protest.
“Thousands of passengers are at risk of missing flights, because they will not be held for people who were caught up for an hour or more by the road and rail closures. Heathrow has little slack in the system, and planes must keep to schedule.
“The only exception is likely to be where flight crew are delayed in reaching the airport.”
The incident is not being treated as terrorism.