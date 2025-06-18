Kneecap receive rockstar reception after terrorism charge court hearing

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Rap group Kneecap received a rockstar reception outside court as a judge heard one of its members faces criminal charges for allegedly supporting a proscribed terrorist organisation and not his support for the people of Palestine.

Liam Og O hAnnaidh, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, and his bandmates Naoise O Caireallain and J J O Dochartaigh were cheered by hundreds of supporters as they arrived in “Free Mo Chara” T-shirts at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Dozens surged around the entrance of the court building as they made their way inside, with some also entering the lobby before the hearing, trying to get close to the Belfast trio.

O hAnnaidh was charged last month after allegedly displaying a flag in support of proscribed terrorist organisation Hezbollah at a gig in November last year.

The court heard the 27-year-old is “well within his rights” to voice his opinions on Israel and Palestine, but the alleged incident at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, north London, is a “wholly different thing”.

After the brief hearing concluded, the defendant exited the court building to a festival-like atmosphere, with fans waving flags, playing drums and one supporter setting off a smoke canister.

During the hearing, the allegations against O hAnnaidh were summarised by prosecutor Michael Bisgrove, who said: “It’s not about Mr O hAnnaidh’s support for the people of Palestine or his criticism of Israel.

“He’s well within his rights to voice his opinions and solidarity, as is anybody else.

“The allegation in this case is a wholly different thing and deals with a video recording showing that, in November of last year, Mr O hAnnaidh wore and displayed the flag of Hezbollah, a proscribed terrorist organisation, while saying ‘up Hamas, up Hezbollah’.

“Of course, support for the one is not the same as support for the other.

“So the issue in this case, and the reason it has come to court, it centres on the apparent support by Mr O hAnnaidh of a proscribed terrorist organisation.”

Wearing a dark zip-up jacket and trousers, the defendant spoke briefly to confirm his identity at the beginning of the hearing.

Hundreds of fans, along with journalists, crammed against the doors of the court building as they waited for the performer to leave.

Outside court following the hearing, O hAnnaidh’s bandmate, Mr O Caireallain, led the huge crowds in chants of “Free Palestine”.

Wearing sunglasses and a keffiyeh, Mr O Caireallain said: “For anybody going to Glastonbury, you can see us there at 4pm on the Saturday.

“If you can’t be there we’ll be on the BBC, if anybody watches the BBC. We’ll be at Wembley in September.

“But most importantly: free, free Palestine.”

O hAnnaidh was released on unconditional bail until his next hearing at the same court on August 20.