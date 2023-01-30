For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A grieving family had paid tribute to a “much-loved, bright and bubbly” teenage girl stabbed to death in Northumberland.

Holly Newton, 15, of Haltwhistle, was found injured in the Priestpopple area of Hexham on Friday and later died in hospital while a 16-year-old boy remains in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Another boy, 16, who cannot be named, was charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He appeared before Newcastle Upon Tyne Magistrates’ Court on Monday and was remanded into youth detention accommodation until his next appearance at Newcastle Crown Court on 1 February. Wearing a grey prison tracksuit, he spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address.

The second victim is said to be Holly’s boyfriend and her mother Micala Trussler wrote a note on Facebook to the 16-year-old’s brother.

“Holly was so excited about her new relationship with your brother,” she wrote. “I can never thank him enough for trying to save my baby girl.”

On Monday Holly’s family issued a tribute, which said: “Holly was such a bright and bubbly girl who was so passionate about her family and many friends. She was a much-loved daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece and cousin.

“Holly was always a popular girl, who was loved by so many people – not just in Hexham – but all over the North East.”

The tribute added that Holly was a dancer and regularly took part in competitions.

“She had her whole life ahead of her and we are still coming to terms with the fact that our beautiful and loving girl is no longer with us,” it added.

“Rest in peace to our baby girl – we love you so much and our lives will never be the same without you here. You touched so many hearts and you will be missed beyond words by all of your family and loved ones.”

The family also thanked the community for “their support and kind words”.

Northumbria Police said the investigation is ongoing, with officers remaining in the area for the next few days.

A spokesperson said: “Holly still had so much left to look forward to in life, and this tragic incident has left her family devastated beyond words.”

Hexham mayor Derek Kennedy said everyone in the town, which was named the happiest place to live in Great Britain last year in a study by Rightmove, had been “knocked everyone for six”, following the incident.

“The whole town is still coming to terms with this, it’s been a massive shock,” he said.