Six teenagers arrested after 'horrific' attack on homeless man in car park

Six teenagers have been arrested following an "horrific" assault on a homeless man in Cornwall.

Police were alerted to a video circulating online which appears to show the victim being attacked in the Moorfield multi-storey car park, Truro, at around 10pm on Saturday.

In a clip posted to Facebook, the victim can be seen getting punched, kicked and has a bottle smashed over his head.

He was taken to hospital and treated for his injuries but was "doing well" on Monday morning.

It is understood the video was taken by a passenger in a car.

Footage of the disturbing attack was caught on camera (Supplied)

Officers investigating the assault arrested six suspects on Sunday.

Devon and Cornwall police is appealing for information about the attack.

Detective Inspector Steve Moorcroft said: “We are aware of footage that is circulating across social media which appears to show an horrific assault on a homeless man by a gang of teenagers, in Truro.

The shocking incident took place in the Moorfield car park in Truro (Google Maps)

“Six teenagers are currently in police custody having been arrested in connection to this incident and enquires continue into this matter.

“I wish to reassure the public that the matter is being dealt with, but ask that for the sake of the victim, that people do not share the footage of the attack.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101@dc.police.uk quoting log 973 12 February.”