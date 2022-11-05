Man, 20, hit with glass during homophobic attack in bar as police hunt attacker
Attack in Stratford, east London, left victim needing stitches after being subjected to homophobic comments
A young man was hit with a glass during a homophobic attack in a pub in east London.
The 20-year-old victim needed stitches after being struck in the chin at a bar on The Grove in Stratford.
Police have now released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the assault.
The victim was sat with friends when he was approached by an unidentified man at around 11pm on Friday 19 August.
A Met Police spokesperson said: “At about midnight, the unknown man began to make homophobic comments towards the victim.
“The victim walked away from the man and sat down at another table. A short time later, the victim was hit by a glass on the chin.
“The victim was taken to hospital for stitches. Officers wish to identify and speak to the man in the image in connection with this incident.
“It is thought that he may be Russian or Georgian and spoke little English.”
Anyone with information or anyone who may know the identity of the man pictured should call 101 and quote reference 434/20AUG. To remain anonymous please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
