Liveupdated1686998630

Hounslow incident latest news - Met police homicide probe as two children among four found dead in flat

Enquiries are underway to formally identify the four people after bodies found in property in Bedfont, west London

Tara Cobham
Saturday 17 June 2023 11:43

Police at the scene in Bedfont, Hounslow where a three-year-old boy and a girl, 11, are among four people who have been found dead in a flat in west London

Homicide police have launched an investigation after four people were found dead in a flat in west London, including a three-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl.

The Metropolitan Police were called at around 3pm on Friday to reports of concerns for those in a Hounslow home.

Officers forced their way into the house on Staines Road, Bedfont a short time later and found the bodies of four people inside.

Police said they believe they know the identity of the four people, thought to be a man and woman in their 30s, an 11-year-old girl and a three year-old boy. All four are thought to be related.

Enquiries are underway to formally identify the four people and inform their next of kin, the Metropolitan Police said.

Police are not currently seeking anybody in connection with the incident.

Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, local policing commander in west London, said: “I know the shock and distress that this terrible incident will cause among the community in Hounslow and beyond. I can assure local people that specialist officers are working to establish exactly what happened.”

1686996250

‘Everyone will be devastated by news,’ says MP

Seema Malhotra, MP for Feltham & Heston, has said that “everyone will be devastated by the news”.

She wrote on social media: “Everyone will be devastated by the news that two adults and two children have been found dead in their home in Bedfont.

“Specialist investigations are ongoing.

“Our thoughts are with their family.

“If you have any information please do get in touch with the police.”

Tara Cobham17 June 2023 11:04
1686994754

Incident involved family who were ‘normal neighbours'

A neighbour has said the incident in Bedfont involved a family who were “normal neighbours”.

Just one police officer was stood with his arms folded outside the property on Saturday morning.

A man who lives next door, who did not wish to be named, told reporters: “They were just normal neighbours- we just had greetings here and there, that kind of stuff.

“I came home from work and there were police everywhere. It was really busy. Nothing like that happens here.

“I have no idea what happened.”

Tara Cobham17 June 2023 10:39
1686992663

Police ‘not currently seeking anyone else in connection with incident'

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed it is “not currently seeking anybody else in connection with the incident”.

The force said enquiries are underway.

Tara Cobham17 June 2023 10:04
1686990185

What is known about what happened

Four people have been found dead in a flat in west London including a three-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl.

The Metropolitan Police were called at around 3pm on Friday to reports of concerns for those in a Hounslow home.

Officers forced their way into the house on Staines Road, Bedfont a short time later and found the bodies of four people inside.

Police said they believe they know the identity of the four people, thought to be a man and woman in their 30s, an 11-year-old girl and a three year-old boy. All four are thought to be related.

However, enquiries are underway to formally identify the four people and inform their next of kin. The Met’s investigation is led by homicide detectives from Specialist Crime.

Tara Cobham17 June 2023 09:23
1686989148

Police statement in full after four bodies found in Hounslow flat

Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, local policing commander in west London, said: “Our investigation is at a very early stage, and based on our initial inquiries, we are not currently seeking anybody else in connection with the incident.

“I know the shock and distress that this terrible incident will cause among the community in Hounslow and beyond. I can assure local people that specialist officers are working to establish exactly what happened and I will provide further information as soon as I can.

“I am also aware that this incident will be particularly upsetting for children, and I ask people to please be responsible about what they post on social media, including not naming or speculating as to the names of those who’ve died.

“There will be additional police officers in the area across the weekend, I urge anyone with information or concerns to speak with those officers.”

Martha Mchardy17 June 2023 09:05
1686988391

Met police homicide probe as two children among four found dead in Hounslow flat

Police have launched a probe after four people were found dead in a flat in west London including a three-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl.

The Metropolitan Police were called at around 3pm on Friday to reports of concerns for those in a Hounslow home.

Officers forced their way into the house on Staines Road, Bedfont a short time later and found the bodies of four people inside.

Police said they believe they know the identity of the four people, thought to be a man and woman in their 30s, an 11-year-old girl and a three year-old boy. All four are thought to be related.

Enquiries are underway to formally identify the four people and inform their next of kin, the Metropolitan Police said.

Police are not currently seeking anybody in connection with the incident.

Martha Mchardy17 June 2023 08:53

