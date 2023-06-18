✕ Close Police at the scene in Bedfont, Hounslow where a three-year-old boy and a girl, 11, are among four people who have been found dead in a flat in west London

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tributes have been paid to a “lovely” 11-year-old girl after a family of four was found dead at a flat in west London on Friday afternoon, as police launched a homicide probe.

Tearful local residents spoke of their “shock” following the discovery of the bodies of Michal Wlodarczyk, 39, Monika Wlodarczyk, 35, Maja Wlodarczyk, 11, and Dawid Wlodarczyk, 3, at a home in Hounslow, just days after the mother and two children had been seen playing “very happily” together.

Metropolitan Police officers forced their way into the property on Staines Road, Bedfont, having been called to concerns about the family, who were Polish, according to neighbours.

A tearful mother, whose daughter was in year six with Maja at nearby Southville primary school, paid tribute to Maja as a “lovely, beautiful girl, with a strong personality” and described the deaths of the family as “tragic” and “shocking”.

Maria Gouveia, 37, added: “The little boy was so sweet. He was going to start nursery in a few months.

“We are praying for them.”

Police are not currently seeking anybody else in connection with the incident.