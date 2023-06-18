Hounslow incident – latest news: Tributes to ‘lovely’ girl after family of four found dead
Bodies of four members of Wlodarczyk family, including 11-year-old Maja and three-year-old Dawid, discovered when police forced their way into their Hounslow home
Police at the scene in Bedfont, Hounslow where a three-year-old boy and a girl, 11, are among four people who have been found dead in a flat in west London
Tributes have been paid to a “lovely” 11-year-old girl after a family of four was found dead at a flat in west London on Friday afternoon, as police launched a homicide probe.
Tearful local residents spoke of their “shock” following the discovery of the bodies of Michal Wlodarczyk, 39, Monika Wlodarczyk, 35, Maja Wlodarczyk, 11, and Dawid Wlodarczyk, 3, at a home in Hounslow, just days after the mother and two children had been seen playing “very happily” together.
Metropolitan Police officers forced their way into the property on Staines Road, Bedfont, having been called to concerns about the family, who were Polish, according to neighbours.
A tearful mother, whose daughter was in year six with Maja at nearby Southville primary school, paid tribute to Maja as a “lovely, beautiful girl, with a strong personality” and described the deaths of the family as “tragic” and “shocking”.
Maria Gouveia, 37, added: “The little boy was so sweet. He was going to start nursery in a few months.
“We are praying for them.”
Police are not currently seeking anybody else in connection with the incident.
Neighbours told how they watched Monika playing "very happily" together with her two children just days before their tragic deaths.
Oana Petraru, 31, said she often saw the mum joking and laughing with the children in the evenings and weekends, but rarely saw the dad.
She said: “I just saw the mum because the garden is just out there. I saw her sometimes with the kids outside.
“They were very happy. She was always playing with them, with the ball, just being a mum, you know?
"There was nothing strange with them. I don't know them personally, but she seemed fine.
“They were laughing and playing in the garden a couple of days ago, the mum and the boy and the girl.
"They were playing with a ball, they have a trampoline. I can’t see everything because of the fence but I can hear them.
“She would play with them on the weekends, in the evening. She was always outside with them, as mums do. I saw her but not him.
“I never saw the dad, only maybe last week they were playing outside and he was up on the shed and he was climbing up to take the balls down.
“I never heard fighting. When you hear about adults it’s terrible, but when kids are involved."
James Hoopa, the father of Maja’s best friend, visited the family home where forensic searches were ongoing on Saturday to lay flowers with his family.
He told how his daughter, 11-year-old Jasmine Hoopa, ran home to him on Friday afternoon to tell him: “I think something’s happened to Maja.”
Mr Hoopa said: “My daughter goes to school with the little girl in the same year.
"Last night (Friday) I finished with about half six and I came down here and I saw the police cars and everything.
“I got home and I said well, have you contacted your friend? Is she okay? But you know what children are like, no notice.
"Then I come back from work today I find out that she's dead.
“I found out Maja is dead. We know the parents as well, the dad and the mum, they all go out together.
“[Maja] was just a normal child, growing up, a lovely girl. She’s just a normal child, this is a shock.
"I don’t know how my daughter is going to get through this because my daughter is very best mates with her.
“For her to go through this experience, something else as parents that we’ve got to deal with.
"We’re neighbours, we live across the road, this is a shock - it’s going to take some time to settle into this one."
His wife Mrs Hoopa added: “Occasionally I’d take them out, just me, Maja and Jasmine would go out together.
"We’d plan to go out, we went to McDonald’s, we went to Nando’s, not long ago we went to Staines shopping.
“This morning (Saturday) she went out. Not long later she came home, I was a bit surprised she came home so quickly.
"She said to me 'mum, mum, something’s happened, I think Maja, something’s happened to her'.
“I said let’s go and check, we saw the article online that they’d passed away.
"Me, Jasmine, and Jennifer, my daughter, we all rushed down to verify because the description matched them. I thought 'no, no this is not right'.
“I just can’t believe it. She was a very brave girl, very mature for her age.
“It’s just a shock. I don’t know how we’re all going to pull through as family.”
Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley, who is leading the investigation, said specialist detectives are investigating what happened.
She said: “I would like to assure the community that specialist detectives are working to establish the circumstances which led to this tragic incident and we will provide further updates as soon as appropriate.
“Our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by what has happened.”
Describing Maja as a “lovely, beautiful girl”, a tearful mother said her daughter was in year six with the 11-year-old at nearby Southville primary school and had attended a sleepover party at her house on 31 May.
Maria Gouveia, 37, said: “It’s tragic, her parents were really good people, hard workers, the mother was a cleaner in a hotel, I think the father was a builder.
“Maja was a lovely, beautiful girl, with a strong personality, but she had not been in school for a few days.
“People in her class were texting her, my daughter messaged her on Snapchat, it was not like her to go quiet.
“I think they were going to Mallorca for the dad’s 40th birthday very soon, that’s where I hoped they were when I heard about this.
“It’s shocking, the little boy was so sweet, he was going to start nursery in a few months, we are praying for them.”
Seema Malhotra, local MP for Feltham & Heston, made a statement on Twitter after Hounslow deaths.
“Everyone will be devastated by the news that two adults and two children [were] found dead in their home in Bedfont,” she tweeted. “Specialist investigations are ongoing. Our thoughts are with their family.”
A west London community is in “shock” after a family of four, including two young children, were found dead at their home.
Tributes flowed in for the family, who were described by one Bedfont resident as "absolutely gorgeous".
The police are urging any individual with pertinent information on the Hounslow incident to come forward, as detectives say their investigation – which involves homicide detectives – is at an early stage.
“We are however retaining an open mind, and I would ask anyone who feels they have pertinent information to contact us as soon as possible.”
Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, local policing commander for west London, said: “I know the shock and distress that this terrible incident will cause among the community in Hounslow and beyond. I am also aware that this incident will be particularly upsetting for children, and I ask people to please be responsible about what they post on social media.”
“There will be additional police officers in the area across the weekend, I urge anyone with information or concerns to speak with those officers.”
”Enquiries are continuing and special post-mortem examinations will take place in due course, the police said.”
Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to call 101, quoting reference 5135/16Jun. Alternatively, information can be provided via the online form at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS23V28-PO1.