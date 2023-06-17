Officers forced their way into the house on Staines Road, Bedfont a short time later and found the bodies of four people inside (Google)

Homicide police have launched an investigation after four people were found dead in a flat in west London, including a three-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl.

The Metropolitan Police were called at around 3pm on Friday to reports of concerns for those in a Hounslow home.

Officers forced their way into the house on Staines Road, Bedfont a short time later and found the bodies of four people inside.

Police said they believe they know the identity of the four people, thought to be a man and woman in their 30s, an 11-year-old girl and a three year-old boy. All four are thought to be related.

Enquiries are underway to formally identify the four people and inform their next of kin, the Metropolitan Police said.

Police are not currently seeking anybody in connection with the incident.

Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, local policing commander in west London, said: “I know the shock and distress that this terrible incident will cause among the community in Hounslow and beyond. I can assure local people that specialist officers are working to establish exactly what happened.”