Second teenager arrested over murder of 15-year-old stabbed at school in Huddersfield
A 15-year-old boy has become the second person to be arrested in connection with the murder of a 15-year-old fatally stabbed outside his school, West Yorkshire Police say.
Khayri McLean died in Huddersfield on Wednesday after being attacked close to the entrance of North Huddersfield Trust School in West Yorkshire.
A 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday and was taken into police custody.
The head teacher of the school said he was completely devastated by the loss of a “wonderful student”.
West Yorkshire Police did not specify what the 15-year-old boy had been arrested on suspicion of, saying he was still in custody.
They said: “Police investigating the murder of 15-year-old Khayri Mclean in Huddersfield have arrested a second youth in connection with the incident.
“The 15-year-old male was arrested yesterday and is currently in custody.
“A 16-year-old male who was arrested yesterday also remains in custody.
“Officers from West Yorkshire Police’s homicide and major enquiry team (HMET) are continuing to conduct enquiries into the death of Khayri, who died after being stabbed on Woodhouse Hill, Huddersfield, on Wednesday.”
Police have called for anyone with video footage from the incident to come forward.
Youngsters and parents were in tears as they laid flowers outside the school gate.
In a tribute to Khayri on a GoFundMe page, his girlfriend, Shyana James, wrote: “A wonderful boy lost his life yesterday, he was only 15 years old.”
Her mother, Sherrin, said: “It’s just heartbreaking. He was at my house every day. He was such a good boy, and him and his girlfriend adored each other.”
She said she had no idea why he had been attacked. “He was such a quiet boy,” she said.
