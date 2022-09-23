Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Second teenager arrested over murder of 15-year-old stabbed at school in Huddersfield

Jane Dalton
Friday 23 September 2022 13:09
<p>Khayri Mclean died at the school gates </p>

Khayri Mclean died at the school gates

(West Yorkshire Police/SWNS)

A 15-year-old boy has become the second person to be arrested in connection with the murder of a 15-year-old fatally stabbed outside his school, West Yorkshire Police say.

Khayri McLean died in Huddersfield on Wednesday after being attacked close to the entrance of North Huddersfield Trust School in West Yorkshire.

A 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday and was taken into police custody.

The head teacher of the school said he was completely devastated by the loss of a “wonderful student”.

West Yorkshire Police did not specify what the 15-year-old boy had been arrested on suspicion of, saying he was still in custody.

They said: “Police investigating the murder of 15-year-old Khayri Mclean in Huddersfield have arrested a second youth in connection with the incident.

“The 15-year-old male was arrested yesterday and is currently in custody.

“A 16-year-old male who was arrested yesterday also remains in custody.

“Officers from West Yorkshire Police’s homicide and major enquiry team (HMET) are continuing to conduct enquiries into the death of Khayri, who died after being stabbed on Woodhouse Hill, Huddersfield, on Wednesday.”

Police have called for anyone with video footage from the incident to come forward.

Youngsters and parents were in tears as they laid flowers outside the school gate.

In a tribute to Khayri on a GoFundMe page, his girlfriend, Shyana James, wrote: “A wonderful boy lost his life yesterday, he was only 15 years old.”

Her mother, Sherrin, said: “It’s just heartbreaking. He was at my house every day. He was such a good boy, and him and his girlfriend adored each other.”

She said she had no idea why he had been attacked. “He was such a quiet boy,” she said.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in