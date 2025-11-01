Train stabbing latest: Multiple people stabbed at Huntingdon and two arrested
Two people have been arrested, British Transport Police said
Armed police officers rushed to Huntingdon after multiple people were stabbed on a train.
Cambridgeshire Constabulary and the British Transport Police were called to Huntingdon railway station shortly after 7.30pm on Saturday. Two people were arrested.
The British Transport Police wrote on social media platform X: “We are currently responding to an incident on a train to Huntingdon where multiple people have been stabbed.
“Officers are in attendance alongside [Cambridgeshire Constabulary] and two people have been arrested.”
Cambridgeshire Constabulary said in a statement on social media: "We were called at 7.39pm with reports that multiple people had been stabbed on a train.
"Armed officers attended and the train was stopped at Huntingdon, where two men were arrested. A number of people have been taken to hospital.
"The incident remains ongoing and the A1307 has been closed as you approach the town centre."
Watch: Armed officers at Huntingdon station after multiple stabbings leave several injured
Train company warns customers of severe delays
The LNER website confirmed emergency services are dealing with an incident between Stevenage and Peterborough.
Trains running between these stations may be delayed by up to an hour or revised, and all lines are currently closed while the incident is being dealt with.
“We are experiencing major disruption across the LNER route. Emergency services are dealing with an incident at Huntingdon station; all lines are blocked, I says on the website.
Armed police officers attended scene
Two arrested in Huntingdon
