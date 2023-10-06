Security guard accused over alleged plot to kidnap and murder Holly Willoughby

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A shopping centre security officer appeared in court on Friday over an alleged plot to kidnap and murder This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby.

Gavin Plumb, 36, was charged with soliciting to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnap between October 2 and 5 in Harlow, Essex, when he appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court.

Plumb, of Potters Field in Harlow, is accused of planning to assemble a “kidnap and restraint kit” and encouraging a third party to travel to Britain to carry out the alleged offences targeting the 42-year-old presenter.

Gavin Plumb (left) appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court over the alleged plot to kidnap the TV presenter (Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire)

Plumb appeared in the dock at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court in a green T-shirt with the slogan “Aged to Perfection” on Friday, where he spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth, address and where he worked.

The court heard Plumb is alleged to have conspired online with another man and created a “detailed plan” to carry out the offences. The other man was due to arrive in the UK next week from the US, the court heard.

It came just hours after co-hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary spoke of Willoughby’s absence from the show and expressed their support. Alison told viewers: “We are obviously all shocked to hear the news and we want to send our love and biggest hugs to Holly and her family.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also addressed the case as he appeared on This Morning , saying: “Before we get going, I’m so sorry to hear everything going on with Holly. I just wanted to send my best to her and her family, and to all of you.”

ITV is providing round-the-clock security and support for Willoughby, alongside the police.

A spokesperson for ITV said: “This news has come as a huge shock to everyone at This Morning and ITV. We are providing all of the support we can to Holly and her family at this incredibly distressing time.”

Plumb was remanded into custody by District Judge Caroline Jackson until a plea hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court on 3 November.