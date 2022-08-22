Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Woman, 73, pleads guilty to manslaughter of husband, 81, as murder trial due to start

Janet Dunn was charged with killing Anthony Dunn at in Ponteland, Northumberland

Monday 22 August 2022 16:56
<p>Janet Dunn was due to stand trial on Monday after the death of her husband </p>

Janet Dunn was due to stand trial on Monday after the death of her husband

(Northumbria Police)

A pensioner has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of her husband.

Janet Dunn, 73, was charged with killing 81-year-old Anthony Dunn at a property in Ponteland, Northumberland, on March 15.

Northumbria Police said officers received a report of concern for the welfare of a man at an address in the village at about 5.25pm.

Emergency services attended and found Mr Dunn dead.

Dunn, of Beech Court, Ponteland, was due to go on trial for murder at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday.

Recommended

A charge of manslaughter was put to her before the trial was due to get under way, which she admitted.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) later confirmed the plea was acceptable.

Prosecutor Peter Glenser QC told the court the medical expert instructed by the CPS “is now privy to more information” than he had been in his initial report.

“As a result, the plea entered this morning is now acceptable to the Crown,” Mr Glenser said.

The Recorder of Newcastle, Judge Paul Sloan QC, remanded Dunn in custody until her sentencing hearing at the same court on Thursday.

At the time of Mr Dunn’s death in March, Detective Chief Inspector Martin Brooks, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is an awful case that has sadly resulted in Anthony’s death.

“Our thoughts are with his family as they attempt to come to terms with what has happened.”

Recommended

Dunn was remanded into custody and is due to be sentenced on August 25.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in