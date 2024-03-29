For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The leader of the Democratic Unionist Party has resigned after being charged with historical sex offences.

The DUP confirmed Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is stepping down and is the suspect at the centre of a scandal after police revealed a man had been charged.

A 57-year-old woman was arrested and charged alongside the politician for aiding and abetting additional offences. They are both due to appear in court later this month.

The Northern Ireland politician has been suspended from the DUP membership pending the outcome of the judicial process and deputy leader Gavin Robinson has been appointed interim party leader.

In a statement on Good Friday, the party said: “The Party Chairman has received a letter from Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP confirming that he has been charged with allegations of an historical nature and indicating that he is stepping down as Leader of the Democratic Unionist Party with immediate effect.

“In accordance with the Party Rules, the Party Officers have suspended Mr Donaldson from membership, pending the outcome of a judicial process. The Party Officers have this morning unanimously appointed Mr Gavin Robinson MP as the Interim Party Leader.”

It comes after the DUP leader’s social media accounts were taken down without warning this morning.

(Getty Images)

It is understood both suspects were arrested on Thursday morning by detectives and were questioned before being charged that night.

A police spokesman told The Independent: “Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland arrested and charged a 61-year-old man for non-recent sexual offences.

“A 57-year-old woman was also arrested and charged at the time for aiding and abetting additional offences.

“Both are due to appear before Newry Magistrates Court on 24 April.

“As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

The news comes after reports the DUP was holding an “emergency meeting” this morning, with commentators suggesting the talks were “very significant”.

Meanwhile last week a man was removed from a plane at London Heathrow airport after he was involved in a row with Sir Jeffrey.

Police confirmed the passenger was removed from the flight on Wednesday evening following a “verbal altercation” with the Northern Ireland politician.

The DUP declined to comment on the incident but a party source confirmed a man had been verbally abusive, according to reports.

(REUTERS)

The shocking resignation brings an end to a 40-year run in politics for Sir Jeffrey and comes just weeks after one of the most significant decisions of his career when he chose to bring the DUP back to powersharing.

In February the party agreed to return to Stormont following protracted negotiations over a new deal on post-Brexit trade arrangements and a series of measures aimed at providing assurances around Northern Ireland’s constitutional position within the United Kingdom.

Sir Jeffrey, 61, was elected as the representative for Lagan Valley in 1997 with the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP).

However in 2003, following long-standing opposition to the Good Friday Agreement and the leadership of David Trimble, he announced he would leave the UUP. He joined the DUP in 2004 and was elected leader in 2021. This year he became Northern Ireland’s longest serving MP.

In 2009, Sir Jeffrey apologised for claiming for pay-to-view films on his parliamentary expenses during hotel stays. He repaid the £555 and said he was wrong to submit the claims.

He was awarded a knighthood in 2016 for political service.

More follows…