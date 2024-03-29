Jeffrey Donaldson – latest: DUP leader resigns after being charged with historic sex offences
Leader quits as party says he is suspect at centre of scandal
The leader of the Democratic Unionist Party has resigned after it was revealed he had been charged with historical sex offences.
The DUP confirmed on Friday that Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, who has led the party since 2021, is stepping down and is the suspect at the centre of a scandal.
In a statement released on Friday, the DUP said: “The party chairman has received a letter from Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP confirming that he has been charged with allegations of an historical nature and indicating that he is stepping down as Leader of the Democratic Unionist Party with immediate effect.
“In accordance with the party rules, the party officers have suspended Mr Donaldson from membership, pending the outcome of a judicial process.”
Police revealed a 61-year-old man had been charged on Friday and a 57-year-old woman was reportedly arrested and charged alongside the politician for aiding and abetting additional offences.
A police spokesman told The Independent: “Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland arrested and charged a 61-year-old man for non-recent sexual offences.”
Party officers have appointed Gavin Robinson MP as interim leader.
Sir Jeffrey, Northern Ireland’s longest-serving MP, was recognised by the Queen in her 2016 Birthday Honours and given a knighthood.
Donaldson ended DUP Stormont boycott weeks ago
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson made the decision to bring the DUP back to powersharing in Northern Ireland just weeks ago.
As leader, he steered the party’s two-year boycott of Northern Ireland’s political institutions in protest over post-Brexit trading arrangements.
After protracted negotiations, the DUP agreed to return to Stormont last month, following the agreement of a new deal and a series of assurances around Northern Ireland’s constitutional position within the United Kingdom.
MP’s website deleted after DUP suspends him
Lagan Valley MP Sir Jeffrey has been suspended from the DUP pending the outcome of the judicial process.
Overnight, his website and social media accounts, including on X, Facebook and Instagram, were deleted.
Woman, 57, arrested and charged
A 57-year-old woman was arrested and charged alongside Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, for allegedly aiding and abetting additional offences.
“A 57-year-old woman was also arrested and charged at the time for aiding and abetting additional offences.”
Full police statement as DUP leader arrested for historic sex offences
“Both are due to appear before Newry Magistrates Court on 24 April.
“As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson resigns after being charged with ‘historic’ offences
