Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1711722247

Jeffrey Donaldson – latest: DUP leader resigns after being charged with historic sex offences

Leader quits as party says he is suspect at centre of scandal

Athena Stavrou
Friday 29 March 2024 14:24
Close
Who is Jeffrey Donaldson?

The leader of the Democratic Unionist Party has resigned after it was revealed he had been charged with historical sex offences.

The DUP confirmed on Friday that Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, who has led the party since 2021, is stepping down and is the suspect at the centre of a scandal.

In a statement released on Friday, the DUP said: “The party chairman has received a letter from Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP confirming that he has been charged with allegations of an historical nature and indicating that he is stepping down as Leader of the Democratic Unionist Party with immediate effect.

“In accordance with the party rules, the party officers have suspended Mr Donaldson from membership, pending the outcome of a judicial process.”

Police revealed a 61-year-old man had been charged on Friday and a 57-year-old woman was reportedly arrested and charged alongside the politician for aiding and abetting additional offences.

A police spokesman told The Independent: “Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland arrested and charged a 61-year-old man for non-recent sexual offences.”

Party officers have appointed Gavin Robinson MP as interim leader.

Sir Jeffrey, Northern Ireland’s longest-serving MP, was recognised by the Queen in her 2016 Birthday Honours and given a knighthood.

1711722247

Donaldson ended DUP Stormont boycott weeks ago

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson made the decision to bring the DUP back to powersharing in Northern Ireland just weeks ago.

As leader, he steered the party’s two-year boycott of Northern Ireland’s political institutions in protest over post-Brexit trading arrangements.

After protracted negotiations, the DUP agreed to return to Stormont last month, following the agreement of a new deal and a series of assurances around Northern Ireland’s constitutional position within the United Kingdom.

DUP agrees deal to end boycott of Northern Ireland government

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson says deal is subject to government passing new legislation over post-Brexit trade

Jane Dalton29 March 2024 14:24
1711720644

MP’s website deleted after DUP suspends him

Lagan Valley MP Sir Jeffrey has been suspended from the DUP pending the outcome of the judicial process.

Overnight, his website and social media accounts, including on X, Facebook and Instagram, were deleted.

(X)
Jane Dalton29 March 2024 13:57
1711720235

Woman, 57, arrested and charged

A 57-year-old woman was arrested and charged alongside Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, for allegedly aiding and abetting additional offences.

A police spokesman told The Independent: “Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland arrested and charged a 61-year-old man for non-recent sexual offences.

“A 57-year-old woman was also arrested and charged at the time for aiding and abetting additional offences.”

Jane Dalton29 March 2024 13:50
1711718843

Full police statement as DUP leader arrested for historic sex offences

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has resigned as the leader of the DUP after he was charged with historical sex offences.

A police spokesman told The Independent: “Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland arrested and charged a 61-year-old man for non-recent sexual offences.

“A 57-year-old woman was also arrested and charged at the time for aiding and abetting additional offences.

“Both are due to appear before Newry Magistrates Court on 24 April.

“As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

(PA Wire)
Athena Stavrou29 March 2024 13:27
1711718391

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson resigns after being charged with ‘historic’ offences

The leader of the Democratic Unionist Party has resigned after it was revealed he had been charged with historical offences.

The DUP confirmed on Friday that Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, who has led the party since 2021, is stepping down and is the suspect at the centre of a scandal.

In a statement released on Friday, the DUP said: “The Party Chairman has received a letter from Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP confirming that he has been charged with allegations of an historical nature and indicating that he is stepping down as Leader of the Democratic Unionist Party with immediate effect.

“In accordance with the Party Rules, the Party Officers have suspended Mr Donaldson from membership, pending the outcome of a judicial process.”

(PA)
Athena Stavrou29 March 2024 13:19

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in