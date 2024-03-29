✕ Close Who is Jeffrey Donaldson?

The leader of the Democratic Unionist Party has resigned after it was revealed he had been charged with historical sex offences.

The DUP confirmed on Friday that Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, who has led the party since 2021, is stepping down and is the suspect at the centre of a scandal.

In a statement released on Friday, the DUP said: “The party chairman has received a letter from Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP confirming that he has been charged with allegations of an historical nature and indicating that he is stepping down as Leader of the Democratic Unionist Party with immediate effect.

“In accordance with the party rules, the party officers have suspended Mr Donaldson from membership, pending the outcome of a judicial process.”

Police revealed a 61-year-old man had been charged on Friday and a 57-year-old woman was reportedly arrested and charged alongside the politician for aiding and abetting additional offences.

A police spokesman told The Independent: “Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland arrested and charged a 61-year-old man for non-recent sexual offences.”

Party officers have appointed Gavin Robinson MP as interim leader.

Sir Jeffrey, Northern Ireland’s longest-serving MP, was recognised by the Queen in her 2016 Birthday Honours and given a knighthood.