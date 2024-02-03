Donaldson optimistic for ‘stable’ future as Stormont resumes powersharing

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson hailed Saturday, 3 February as a "good day for Northern Ireland" historic day" as powersharing returned to Stormont following a two-year hiatus.

"We look to our future. A future that I believe can be one where Northern Ireland prospers. Where NI is stable and at peace with itself," the DUP leader said.

Michelle O’Neill has been appointed as the first nationalist First Minister.

The Sinn Fein vice president has pledged to work with unionists to build a better future for Northern Ireland.