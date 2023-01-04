For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A killer who stopped to buy a pasty on his way to stab a mother-of-three to death has been jailed.

John Jessop, 26, was in a brief relationship with Clair Ablewhite, 47, but it ended due to concerns about the age gap.

A week later, he cycled around 17 miles from his home in Newark, Nottinghamshire to attack Ms Ablewhite in her Colston Bassett home.

John Jessop made one stop on the way to the killing, at a shop to buy a pasty (Nottinghamshire Police)

Jessop, of Sherwood Avenue, pleaded guilty to murder at a previous hearing and was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 17 years and eight months at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday.

The court was told Jessop attacked Ms Ablewhite on February 25 last year, punching her repeatedly before stabbing her to death and then cycling 17 miles home.

In a statement issued after the hearing, Nottinghamshire Police said the victim’s body was discovered by her father after a friend raised concerns about her welfare.

Jessop was identified as a suspect through CCTV provided by a neighbour of Ms Ablewhite, who ran a dog-walking business from her home.

Jessop has been jailed for a minimum of 17 years (Nottinghamshire Police)

Officers said the victim had been using a dating website and had communicated with Jessop via social media and WhatsApp.

Detective Inspector Mel Crutchley, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “He (Jessop) was identified as being known to Clair via social media and had been in an intimate relationship with her from September 2021 which had ended on February 19 2022.

“The contact ceased mainly due to concern over the age difference, and it was evident from the communication that he had been at her Colston Bassett address during the six weeks she had resided there.

“The neighbour played a major part in helping with our investigation by providing that first CCTV image of the killer and I would like to thank him personally for travelling home from France to help us bring Clair’s killer to justice.”

Police track John Jessop's journey by bike from Newark to Colston Bassett and back (Nottinghamshire Police)

The first CCTV image of Jessop, close to Ms Ablewhite’s home on the night of the murder

“It is also a timely reminder for people to think about who they interact with online and to ensure their safety is protected from violent and predatory people like Jessop,” DI Crutchley continued.

“Throughout this investigation, Jessop has shown no remorse for what he did to Clair. He has consistently provided ‘no comment’ in interview and offered up no apology.

“The attack he inflicted on Clair was brutal and relentless, causing catastrophic injuries which finally led to her death.

Jessop being arrested at his workplace for the murder (Nottinghamshire Police)

“At the same time that Clair’s dad discovers his daughter’s body and tries to provide CPR – Jessop is enjoying his first pint in a pub in Newark with mates.

“He has taken away a loving, caring, and outgoing mum, daughter, sister, and friend to many.

“Today’s sentence will never bring back Clair, but it does mean that Jessop will spend a considerable part of his life behind prison bars, and I hope this gives her family some comfort.”