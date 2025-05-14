For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An 87-year-old life-long Arsenal fan has been identified as the victim of a murder in Manor House.

John Mackey died last Thursday, two days after he was attacked in broad daylight in North London. The pensioner had been robbed of a box of cornflakes and shepherd’s pie he’d picked up while visiting a local supermarket, where he bought some groceries and a newspaper, before visiting a kebab shop.

He was allegedly followed up the street and set upon when he reached Goodchild Road at around 5.53pm on Tuesday.

Metropolitan Police charged Peter Augustine, 58, for murder and robbery on Friday. Specialist officers are supporting Mr Mackey’s family.

Police described the 87-year-old as proud Irishman who was beloved by his community.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers said: “John was a proud Irishman and an innocent member of the public, and was walking back home after running errands when he was the victim of this tragic incident.

“His family tell us he was one of 11 children. He was born in Callan, County Kilkenny, Ireland and moved to London in the 1950s. He was uncle to a remarkable 22 nieces and nephews and a brother to his remaining four siblings, they will all miss him.

“John’s family describe him as funny and charming. He was a life-long Arsenal fan, who was adored by his family and was loved by his local community.

“His family will join John on one final trip back to Ireland where he’ll be laid to rest.

“I would like to reassure the local community that a man has been charged and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with John’s death.”

Augustine has since been remanded in custody and the case was brought to the Old Bailey on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.

Judge Richard Marks KC set a two-week trial from 3 November, with a plea hearing on 29 July.

Police ask that anyone with information for the investigation team contact them on 0208 345 3715 quoting 6012/06MAY. Anonymous tips can be passed over by calling CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.