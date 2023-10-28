Man jailed for stealing bus and going on 10-mile joyride

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been jailed for 12 months after stealing a bus, crashing into a car and going on a 10-mile joy ride in Nottingham.

Josh Redfern, 25, jumped into the cab of the empty single-decker bus when it was parked on Peveril Drive, Nottingham, at 8pm on 4 August.

Footage from inside the bus shows Mr Redfern driving through a red light in Castle Boulevard before ploughing into a parked car.

He then carried on for another 10 miles before he dumped the Indigo TrentBarton bus in Borrowash, Derby.

Nottinghamshire Police released a witness appeal, with Mr Redfern being identified after a CCTV image of him was posted on Facebook.

Josh Redfern driving the bus (Nottinghamshire Police / SWNS)

He was arrested and police discovered he stole the bus while serving a suspended sentence for drug offences.

He admitted aggravated vehicle taking, failing to stop after an accident, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

On Thursday Mr Redfern, of Derby, was jailed for 12 months at Nottingham Crown Court.

(Nottinghamshire Police / SWNS)

He was told the sentence reflected the fact he committed the offences while on a suspended prison sentence for drug-related offences.

He had been jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, in December 2022 for possession of Class A and Class B drugs, as well as being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs.

PC Matt Fisher, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Redfern’s actions that evening were mindless, reckless and dangerous.

(Nottinghamshire Police / SWNS)

“He climbed inside a bus and set off into busy city traffic – presumably with no thought of the harm he could potentially cause to other road users.

“Thankfully no one was seriously injured but that is no thanks to Redfern. He wrote off one car after colliding with it and could have harmed anyone else who he came into contact with.

“I am pleased a judge has seen fit to put him behind bars.”