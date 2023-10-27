This is the moment a man hops onto a bus before stealing the vehicle and smashing it into a car as he drives recklessly through the streets of Nottingham.

The bus was parked up in Peveril Drive, Nottingham, when Josh Redfern climbed inside and drove it away at around 8pm on 4 August 2023.

Moments later the bus passed through a red light in Castle Boulevard and struck a stationary car, causing extensive damage.

Redfern did not stop at the scene and police later found the bus abandoned more than 10 miles away.

The 25-year-old, of Bethulie Road, Derby, has been jailed for 12 months.