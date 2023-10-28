Children pushed each other on train tracks moments before a train sped past in Oxfordshire, shocking CCTV shows.

Network Rail released footage of the incident in Wantage as part of a campaign to remind people of the dangers of playing on or near the railway amid a spate of incidents involving children and young people misusing level crossings.

Additional footage shows children taking selfies on Charfield level crossing in South Gloucestershire.

“Incidents of trespass on the railway cause issues for everyone using the network, where an individual could sustain life-changing injuries and in the worst-case scenario, loss of life,” Andy Phillips, Network Rail programme manager for route crime, said.