Suspect in murder of woman at £4m Airbnb near Hyde Park ‘has fled UK’

A suspect linked to the murder of a young Thai woman stabbed to death in a £4m property near Hyde Park is believed to have fled abroad.

Kamonnan Thiamphanit, who was known to friends in the UK as Angela, was found dead at the Airbnb property she was renting in Bayswater in central London last week.

Her friends had contacted the police after becoming concerned for her welfare, while neighbours had reported hearing screaming from the address, just a stone’s throw away from Marble Arch.

The 27-year-old, who had dual Chinese-Hong Kong and Thai nationality, had been working in the city in property management.

Her killer is believed to have fled abroad ( William Warnes/PA Wire )

Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell, the senior investigating officer in Ms Thiamphanit‘s murder investigation, told an inquest opening that police believe her attacker was known to her.

DCI Foxwell told Westminster Coroners Court: “Angela, which is what she was known as whilst in the UK, had been renting out 6 Stanhope Place as an Airbnb property.

“We believe that the person who attacked her was known to her.

“At some point on April 6 she was attacked, which caused her death. We have a named individual we are looking for at this moment.”

However, asked by senior coroner Professor Fiona Wilcox whether anyone was to be imminently charged with Ms Thiamphanit‘s murder, DCI Foxwell revealed that the suspect had since fled the country.

“I think it unlikely anyone will be imminently charged. We are requesting with the CPS whether we have sufficient evidence to extradite someone from outside the UK, so I think it unlikely.”

Neighbours reported hearing high-pitched screaming coming from the address ( William Warnes/PA Wire )

Prof Wilcox granted permission for Ms Thiamphanit‘s body to be released to her family.

She added that Ms Thiamphanit - whose identity was confirmed via police fingerprint screening - had died as a result of multiple sharp force injuries.

Investigators launched a murder investigation after Ms Thiamphanit was found dead last week at Grade II-listed 6 Stanhope Place.

Former prime minister Tony Blair owns a property in nearby Connaught Square as well as TV presenter Claudia Winkleman - though it’s believed Mr Blair no longer lives on the square.

Multiple neighbours living nearby said they’d heard several “high-pitched screams” on Sunday night, when calls concerning Ms Thiamphanit‘s welfare were made by her friends at both 7.05pm and 9.4pm.

The Met Police has referred itself to the police watchdog, as it was more than 13 hours later that officers visited the house at 8.30am on Monday.