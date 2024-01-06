For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The family of a “loving” mother say they had to resort to Google to find out the man wanted in connection with her alleged murder was a convicted sex offender.

Kelly Faiers, aged 61, was found dead at the home of Richard Scatchard in Minehead on 15 October.

Despite previous convictions for drugging women and sexual abuse, Scatchard was not taken away by police for questioning - and when officers returned to talk to him the following day, he’d vanished.

Avon and Somerset Police then launched a public appeal to find the 70-year-old, but did not initially disclose he was a convicted sex offender.

Speaking to The Independent, the family of Ms Faiers said “failings” by the police to arrest Scatchard at his home and then not to reveal his criminal history had put them and members of the public at risk of danger.

Kelly Faiers was found dead at Richard Scatchard’s home in Minehead on 15 October (Avon and Somerset Police)

Ms Faiers had come out of a marriage of more than 20 years when she met Richard Scatchard on a dating app (Faiers family)

They discovered Scatchard’s convictions - including sexual offences in which he drugged his victims 2000 - by searching his name on Google.

The family said they had submitted a formal complaint to the force, claiming to have been let down and angry by a lack of support and information provided during the investigation.

Daughter Jazmin Faiers, said: “The police failed to inform us the death was suspicious and put me at risk for four days whilst leaving me living on my own at my mother’s address whilst knowing his criminal past and that he had he had been to the address on multiple occasions.

“The police issued missing notices for Richard claiming this was on a preservation of life basis yet there were no indicators that he was suicidal and I could have been at significant risk - whose life is more important?

“It took me to searching his name on Google to find out his criminal history. We’re the victims, but the system has made us feel like the criminals.”

Richard Scatchard has been missing since the day after Ms Faiers was found dead at his home (Avon and Somerset Police)

A statement on behalf of Ms Faiers family, also including daughters Tania Jackson, Laurie Perry and son Michael Faiers, said an initial decision by the force not to report itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct was “an insult to the family”. Last week the force referred itself to the police watchdog.

The statement was issued a day after Ms Faiers funeral at South Bristol Crematorium, a short distance from her home in Weston-super-Mare. Tests are yet to reveal how she died, but her death is being treated as “suspicious” and is subject of a murder investigation.

After her marriage of more than 20 years broke down in 2021, the mother-of-four moved to the seaside town and soon began a relationship with Scatchard after meeting him on a dating app, meeting him a couple of times a month, her family say.

But on 15 October, South Western Ambulance Service was called to his home, and Ms Faiers was pronounced dead at the scene.

Richard Scatchard could be using a fake name (Avon and Somerset Police)

Having been on the run for several weeks, Crimestoppers added Scatchard to its Most Wanted list with a reward of £10,000 offered for information on his whereabouts, describing him as “dangerous”.

Avon and Somerset Police say Scatchard is considered a risk to the public, specifically women he forms relationships with, and is a regular use of dating apps. In November, the force released CCTV of him having a drink at pub in Minehead with Ms Faiers the night before she died.

One line of inquiry for detectives is that Scatchard is being harboured by another woman.

However, as the search continues, the grieving family of Ms Faiers say they are frustrated at the lack of progress and information received from investigating officers.

The family statement continued: “We feel let down and angry with the police that they have played down their role in letting him go and that the subsequent press coverage has been diluted to avoid focus on their actions and errors.

“As a family we want justice and answers that the police have promised us but so far have failed to provide.”

Daughter Jazmin added: “She was loving, always smiling, always happy and would talk to everyone - we miss her so much.”

Detective Chief Inspector Jess Aston said the force initially treated Scatchard as a high-risk missing person due to concerns he presented an immediate and serious risk of harm to himself.

She continued: “As our inquiry has progressed, we have become less worried about his welfare and far more concerned about the danger he presents to other people.”

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said the force is continuing to conduct searches to find Richard Scatchard in connection with the death of Kelly Faiers in Minehead in October.

Adding: “As previously stated, Scatchard is considered a risk to the public, specifically women he forms relationships with. He is a regular user of dating apps and has previously been convicted of sexual offences in which he administered drugs to his victims to enable his crimes.

“We have received a large number of reported sightings of Scatchard since he was last seen on the morning of Monday 16 October. These have been reviewed, but none have been confirmed as the 70-year-old.

“The National Crime Agency has been supporting our efforts to locate Scatchard by providing specialist advice to help us develop our continuing search plans in a bid to find him.

“Kelly’s death continues to be treated as a murder inquiry at this time. Family liaison officers are in regular contact with her family to keep them updated and to provide support.

“We can confirm we have recently received a complaint from Kelly’s family in respect to the police response. The complaint has been voluntarily referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) on Thursday 4 January.

“Our Professional Standards Department was made aware of the incident and our response at an early stage and we will assist the IOPC in any way we can in relation to the complaint received.”

Scatchard is white, about 5ft 11ins tall, of average build with short grey hair. He has a Scottish accent and has previously claimed to be called Richard Dunlop. Given the amount of time since his last sighting however there is a chance he may look dishevelled.

Anyone who sees Scatchard should not approach him, but call 999 and provide the call handler with the reference 5223259285. Anyone who may know where he may be, should call 101 and give the same reference number.