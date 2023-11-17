CCTV shows sex offender drinking with woman later found dead in his home

CCTV captures an elderly fugitive and sex offender who drugged his victims drinking with a woman later found dead at his home.

Richard Scatchard, 70, of Minehead, is wanted on recall to prison and in connection with the death of Kelly Faiers, 61, who was found dead at his home in Minehead, Somerset, during the early hours of 15 October.

CCTV shows Ms Faeirs and Scatchard, who were in a relationship, at the Duke of Wellington pub.

Avon and Somerset Police say Scatchard is considered a risk to the public, specifically women he forms relationships with.