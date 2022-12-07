Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man charged after egg thrown at King Charles during walkabout

The alleged incident is reported to have occurred outside Luton Town Hall

Emily Atkinson
Wednesday 07 December 2022 14:09
Britain Royals
Britain Royals
(2022 Getty Images)

A man in his 20s has been charged with a public order offence after an egg was allegedly thrown at King Charles III during a walkabout in Luton town centre yesterday, police say.

Bedfordshire Police refused to disclose the name of the suspect following the incident outside Luton Town Hall on Tuesday.

In a statement, the force said: “A 28-year-old man has been charged in relation to an incident which occurred during His Majesty King Charles III’s visit to Luton yesterday.

“The man was charged under section five of the Public Order Act and has been bailed to appear at Luton Magistrates’ Court on 9 January 2023.”

Officers said on Tuesday that a suspect was taken into custody for questioning after being arrested in St George’s Square in Luton.

Recommended

The King was temporarily steered away from the crowds outside Luton Town Hall by his security staff shortly after arriving.

He then resumed shaking hands with members of the public after being moved to a different area.

Charles was visiting Luton to ride the new cable-drawn Dart passenger transit system. He was also set to visit Luton Town Hall and the newly-built Guru Nanak Gurdwara.

Charles looked relaxed as he met members of the public during his visit, just a day after the Duke of Sussex spoke of a “dirty game” in a trailer for his new Netflix series.

Just last month, a man was detained by police after appearing to throw eggs at the King and Queen Consort during a walkabout at Micklegate Bar, York.

The King and Queen Consort were visiting Yorkshire where the monarch unveiled a statue of his mother, the late Elizabeth II.

The 23-year-old was heard shouting “this country was built on the blood of slaves” as he was being detained by around four police officers after throwing eggs at the monarch - none of which hit.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in