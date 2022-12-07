Man charged after egg thrown at King Charles during walkabout

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man in his 20s has been charged with a public order offence after an egg was allegedly thrown at King Charles III during a walkabout in Luton town centre yesterday, police say.

Bedfordshire Police refused to disclose the name of the suspect following the incident outside Luton Town Hall on Tuesday.

In a statement, the force said: “A 28-year-old man has been charged in relation to an incident which occurred during His Majesty King Charles III’s visit to Luton yesterday.

“The man was charged under section five of the Public Order Act and has been bailed to appear at Luton Magistrates’ Court on 9 January 2023.”

Officers said on Tuesday that a suspect was taken into custody for questioning after being arrested in St George’s Square in Luton.

The King was temporarily steered away from the crowds outside Luton Town Hall by his security staff shortly after arriving.

He then resumed shaking hands with members of the public after being moved to a different area.

Charles was visiting Luton to ride the new cable-drawn Dart passenger transit system. He was also set to visit Luton Town Hall and the newly-built Guru Nanak Gurdwara.

Charles looked relaxed as he met members of the public during his visit, just a day after the Duke of Sussex spoke of a “dirty game” in a trailer for his new Netflix series.

Just last month, a man was detained by police after appearing to throw eggs at the King and Queen Consort during a walkabout at Micklegate Bar, York.

The King and Queen Consort were visiting Yorkshire where the monarch unveiled a statue of his mother, the late Elizabeth II.

The 23-year-old was heard shouting “this country was built on the blood of slaves” as he was being detained by around four police officers after throwing eggs at the monarch - none of which hit.