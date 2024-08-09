King offers his ‘heartfelt thanks’ to police after days of riots and violent disorder

Support truly

The King has offered his “heartfelt thanks” to the police for restoring order, following a week of riots and unrest across the UK following the Southport stabbings.

In a phone conversation with Sir Keir Starmer on Friday evening, Charles was updated on the ongoing plans to restore order, as further demonstrations are planned for this weekend.

Chief Constable Gavin Stephens, chairman of the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC), and UK Gold Commander Ben Harrington, Chief Constable of Essex Police, held a separate joint call with the King.

The Prime Minister met with police officers on Friday (Toby Melville/PA) ( PA Wire )

“In these calls, His Majesty was updated on the current situation and expressed his heartfelt thanks to the police and emergency services for all they are doing to restore peace in those areas that have been affected by violent disorder,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said.

The King is also said to have “shared how he had been greatly encouraged by the many examples of community spirit that had countered the aggression and criminality from a few with the compassion and resilience of the many”.

The spokesperson added: “It remains His Majesty’s hope that shared values of mutual respect and understanding will continue to strengthen and unite the nation.”

It is understood that the monarch may conduct a form of visit to areas directly impacted by the riots, but this would not take place unless in circumstances where it did not place an extra burden on police resources.

Police clashing with rioters in Rotherham (Danny Lawson/PA) ( PA Wire )

In a Cobra meeting on Thursday evening, Starmer reiterated that police should remain on “high alert” this weekend, with 6,000 extra public order officers mobilised earlier in the week to remain in place.

The audiences with the King have taken place in a week where riots across the UK have slowly started to dissipate.

More and more people who have taken part in the disorder have appeared in courtrooms across the UK.

Sir Keir said there was “no doubt” rapid sentencing had “acted as a deterrent” to prevent the further unrest that had been expected on Wednesday night, but failed to materialise.

Some 741 people have now been arrested, of which 302 have been charged, over rioting in parts of the country in the wake of the deaths of three young girls in Southport on July 29, the NPCC said.

The violence initially broke out in the Merseyside town last Tuesday outside a mosque, with bricks and bottles thrown towards police officers, before spreading across the country.