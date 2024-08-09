Minister says government in 'state of readiness' to tackle rioters this weekend

Cabinet Office minister Nick Thomas-Symonds has revealed that the government are on “high-readiness” over further planned protests this weekend.

Over 400 arrests have been made in recent days, following riots across the likes of Hull, Rotherham, Southampton, and Blackpool.

6,000 specially-trained riot officers are expected to be on the streets to deal with any incidents.

There are around 40 counter-protests due on Saturday, according to the Stand Up to Racism group.

NPCC chair Gavin Stephens said the country is not being “complacent” despite two nights of peace.