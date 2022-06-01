Man turns up to Kurt Zouma’s sentencing dressed as cat as player banned from owning felines

The footballer was ordered to carry out community service

Thomas Kingsley
Wednesday 01 June 2022 13:54
<p>A person dressed as a cat outside Thames Magistrates’ Court (Yui Mok/PA)</p>

A person dressed as a cat outside Thames Magistrates’ Court (Yui Mok/PA)

(PA Wire)

A man dressed in a cat costume was waiting for Kurt Zouna before he was sentenced for animal abuse.

Zouma arrived at Thames Magistrate court on Wednesday wearing a black suit and a white shirt but was faced with an unidentified person in a black and white cat outfit. Zouma had two Bengal male cats.

The West Ham defender was given a five-year ban on owning cats during the hearing and a court fee of almost £9,000. The football star was also ordered to 180 hours of community service for kicking his pet.

The court heard his brother Yoan Zouma had 80 followers on Snapchat, and only five accounts viewed it before it was deleted a few minutes after being posted.

District Judge Susan Holdham said: “Both of you took part in this disgraceful and reprehensible act with this pet cat.’’

Zouma was greeted by a person dressed as a cat

(PA)

Ms Holdham added that although both men showed “genuine remorse” they did not care for the cat’s needs.

“The cat looked up to you to care for its needs,” Ms Holdham said. “On that date in February you did not provide for its needs.

The judge added: “You must be aware that others look up to you and many young people aspire to emulate you.”

Recommended

He pleaded guilty at Thames Magistrates Court in east London last week to two counts of causing unnecessary suffering to a cat, after blaming the family pet for damaging a chair.

His two Bengal male cats have since been signed over to be rehomed.

Zouma’s brother Yoan was ordered to carry out 140 hours of community service for his part in the abuse.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in