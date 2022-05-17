Leiland-James Corkill: Laura Castle guilty of murdering one-year-old boy she was trying to adopt

Chiara Giordano
Tuesday 17 May 2022 15:50
<p>Leiland-James Corkill died from catastrophic head injuries less than five months after he was placed with prospective adoptive parents </p>

(Supplied)

A woman has been found guilty of murdering a baby she was trying to adopt.

Laura Castle was convicted at Preston Crown Court of murdering one-year-old Leiland-James Corkill.

Leiland-James had been placed with Castle, 38, and her husband Scott Castle, 35, by authorities in Cumbria less than five months before his death from catastrophic head injuries.

The youngster was a “looked-after child” who was taken into care at birth before he was approved to live with his prospective adoptive parents from August 2020.

Laura Castle rang for an ambulance on the morning of 6 January last year and reported Leiland-James had fallen off the sofa, injured his head and was struggling to breathe.

However, hospital medics raised concerns as the extent of his injuries did not match her account.

More follows

