Police have named a dead sex offender as a suspect in the murder of a teenager who went missing three and a half years ago.

Neil Maxwell would have been arrested in connection with the murder probe into Leah Croucher if he were alive, according to Thames Valley Police.

He died by suicide in April 2019, the force said.

It came just days after Leah’s belongings and human remains were found at a property in Milton Keynes three and a half years after the 19-year-old went missing.

A murder investigation was launched following the breakthrough, which followed a member of the public alerting police to the property in the Furzton area on Monday.

Leah Croucher went missing three and a half years ago (PA)

Officers have remained at the scene since discovering Leah’s belongings and human remains, which are yet to be formally identified.

A post-mortem was due to take place on Friday, which police said may take some time to come back.

Thames Valley Police said it expected to conduct forensic examinations at the scene in Loxbeare Drive for several weeks.

Neil Maxwell has been named as the murder suspect (Thames Valley Police)

Her family visited the house where the discoveries were made on Thursday, leaving a note nearby that said: “Our darkest fears have come true.”

Leah Croucher’s family have visited the property where the discoveries were made in Milton Keynes (PA) (PA Wire)

Leah has been described as quiet teenager who preferred reading fantasy fiction or watching DVDs rather than socialising.

She was last seen in Milton Keynes on 15 February 2019 as she walked along Buzzacott Lane. It was thought she was heading to work but never arrived.

More follows...