Leah Croucher: Dead sex offender named as prime suspect in missing teenager’s murder
It comes after family visited property in Furzton in Milton Keynes
Police have named a dead sex offender as a suspect in the murder of a teenager who went missing three and a half years ago.
Neil Maxwell would have been arrested in connection with the murder probe into Leah Croucher if he were alive, according to Thames Valley Police.
He died by suicide in April 2019, the force said.
It came just days after Leah’s belongings and human remains were found at a property in Milton Keynes three and a half years after the 19-year-old went missing.
A murder investigation was launched following the breakthrough, which followed a member of the public alerting police to the property in the Furzton area on Monday.
Officers have remained at the scene since discovering Leah’s belongings and human remains, which are yet to be formally identified.
A post-mortem was due to take place on Friday, which police said may take some time to come back.
Thames Valley Police said it expected to conduct forensic examinations at the scene in Loxbeare Drive for several weeks.
Her family visited the house where the discoveries were made on Thursday, leaving a note nearby that said: “Our darkest fears have come true.”
Leah has been described as quiet teenager who preferred reading fantasy fiction or watching DVDs rather than socialising.
She was last seen in Milton Keynes on 15 February 2019 as she walked along Buzzacott Lane. It was thought she was heading to work but never arrived.
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.