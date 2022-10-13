For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Police visited the house at the centre of the Leah Croucher investigation but put leaflets through the door when no one answered.

Items belonging to the missing teenager and human remains were found at the property in Milton Keynes this week.

It marked a breakthrough in the investigation into Leah’s disappearance, with the 19-year-old last seen three years ago.

Thames Valley Police said it was first alerted to the property by a member of the public on Monday.

“However, as an address in Furzton, the address was visited as part our house to house enquiries as part of the investigation, during which we visited more than 4,000 addresses,” the force said.

“There was no response at the property and as such leaflets would have been dropped through the letterbox.”

Thames Valley Police said it had launched a murder investigation after Leah’s personal possessions were found at the house in Loxbeare Drive in Furzton.

Hours later on Wednesday, it confirmed forensic investigations had identified human remains at the scene.

Human remains were found at a house in Loxbeare Drive, Furzton, Milton Keynes(PA) (PA Wire)

Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Hunter from Thames Valley Police said: “Throughout the course of the last three and a half years, we have made numerous appeals for information and we are grateful to those who have been able to assist.

“But I am now making a renewed, and specific appeal, to anybody who believes that they may have been in the area of Loxbeare Drive on or around 15 February 2019 and has any information which may be relevant to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.”

Have you been affected by this story? Get in touch with zoe.tidman@independent.co.uk

Leah was last seen on CCTV on Buzzacott Lane in Furzton just after 8.15am on that morning. She was walking in the direction of Loxbeare Drive and Chaffron Way.

Leah Croucher was last seen in 2019 (PA)

The Thames Valley Police head of crime added: “I appreciate the passage of time that has passed, but we remain hopeful that somebody may have a crucial piece of information particularly given this significant development today.

“It may be that you have CCTV in the area. If you have any footage from around the time of Leah’s disappearance, please check this and contact us on 101, or online quoting reference number 43190049929.”