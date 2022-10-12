(Thames Valley Police/PA) (PA Media)

Police investigating the murder of teenager Leah Croucher have found human remains.

Thames Valley Police (TVP) launched a murder probe on Wednesday after finding Ms Croucher’s “personal belongings” at an address in Milton Keynes.

The 19-year-old was last seen in the city on 15 February 2019 when CCTV images captured her walking along Buzzacott Lane. It was thought she was making her way to work but she never arrived.

A large-scale missing person investigation was launched but no trace of her had been found until Monday.

Officers working on the case began searching an address on Loxbeare Drive, Furzton on Monday evening, following a call from a member of the public. Items were discovered including “a rucksack and personal possessions belonging to Leah Croucher”.

TVP later said it had identified human remains at the address.