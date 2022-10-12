Leah Croucher - latest: Human remains found at Furzton home in search for missing teen
Detectives search house after finding ‘personal items’ belonging to missing teen
Police investigating the murder of teenager Leah Croucher have found human remains.
Thames Valley Police (TVP) launched a murder probe on Wednesday after finding Ms Croucher’s “personal belongings” at an address in Milton Keynes.
The 19-year-old was last seen in the city on 15 February 2019 when CCTV images captured her walking along Buzzacott Lane. It was thought she was making her way to work but she never arrived.
A large-scale missing person investigation was launched but no trace of her had been found until Monday.
Officers working on the case began searching an address on Loxbeare Drive, Furzton on Monday evening, following a call from a member of the public. Items were discovered including “a rucksack and personal possessions belonging to Leah Croucher”.
TVP later said it had identified human remains at the address.
My colleague Thomas Kingsley reports:
More details below:
Police say scene is ‘complex and challenging’
Police release new images amid seach
Police in February this year released a CCTV image of a mystery person they wanted to speak to about the case.
Detectives believe a figure dressed in black shown in the CCTV image may be of Ms Croucher from Fuzton Lake, near to where she was last seen.
The image also shows a group of three people walking, while a separate photo issued by police shows a dog-walker they are keen to speak to.
My colleague Tom Batchelor has more details below.
New image of mystery figure released on third anniversary of teenager’s disappearance
Officers urge public to get in touch if they recognise themselves in photo
Who is Leah Croucher?
Leah Croucher is a 19-year-old from Milton Kenyes, who went missing three years ago.
She was last seen on 15 February 2019 - a day after visiting her parents.
She was last seen on CCTV walking along along Buzzacott Lane
It was thought she was walking to work but she never arrived and has not been seen since.
Good afternoon.
Welcome to The Indpendent’s coverage of the Leah Croucher case as police search a property in Milton Keynes linked to the teenager’s disappearance.
We’ll bring you live updates as soon as we have them.
