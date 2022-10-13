Human remains have been found by police searching for missing teenager Leah Croucher.

Ms Croucher, who was 19 when she went missing, was last seen on CCTV in Furzton, Milton Keynes, as she walked to work.

Officers began searching a property in Furzton on Monday, 11 October, after a tip-off from a member of the public.

A murder inquiry was launched after officers found human remains, as well as a rucksack and “personal belongings” of Ms Croucher’s.

“It is likely to take some time to formally identify the deceased,” Thames Valley Police said.

Sign up for our newsletters.