Teenager, 14, found safe as man in his 20s arrested on suspicion of child abduction
The teenager was last seen getting into a dark car near a pub before she went missing on Friday night
A missing teeanger has been found by police over two days after the vulnerable 14-year-old went missing outside a pub.
Wiltshire Police had grown “increasingly” concerned for the girl’s wellbeing after she was seen getting into a dark car on Friday night in Sherston, near Malmesbury.
Late on New Year’s Eve, Wiltshire Police confirmed they had found her at a property out of the county and that she was safely in police care.
A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of child abduction and is in police custody for questioning.
The teenager was found just hours after her mother made a desperate plea for her daughter to return home.
She told the BBC: “If you can see this, then please come home, or contact someone and let them know that you are safe and well.
“We miss you and love you so much. You are not in any trouble and we are extremely concerned about you.”
The teenager was last seen on Friday evening wearing a pair of blue fleece shorts and a white Bambi t-shirt.
She was reportedly seen getting into a dark-coloured older estate car near the Angel Pub on Sherston High Street at 7.30pm.
She also was not wearing a coat and had blonde hair worn loose at the time of her disappearance.