A man has been charged with attempted murder after two police officers were stabbed in London’s Leicester Square.

Mohammed Rahman, 24, has also been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent following the incident on Friday.

It comes after one of the two victims was discharged from hospital following surgery.

Police officers stand on duty by a cordon on Shaftesbury Avenue in central London following the stabbing of two police officers (AFP via Getty Images)

A female officer and her male colleague were patrolling the area and dealing with another incident when they were made aware of a man in possession of a knife.

The female police officer suffered a serious stab wound to her arm which may be life-changing while her male colleague was stabbed three times in the neck and once in the chest, but is expected to make a full recovery.

After additional officers rushed to the scene to help, a further officer suffered a minor hand injury, while another sustained damage to his protective vest caused by the knife.

A Metropolitan Police statement said: “A man has been charged by detectives investigating the stabbing of two police officers in Westminster on the morning of Friday, September 16.

“Mohammed Rahman, 24, of Westbourne Park Road, W2, was charged on Saturday, September 17, with attempted murder and Section 18 GBH with intent.

Police at the scene of the incident on Friday (PA Wire)

“The attempted murder charge relates to a male police constable, the GBH to a female police constable.

“He was also charged with assault (ABH) and two counts of threatening a person in a public place with a bladed article. These charges relate to three other police constables.

“In addition, he was charged with robbery and possession of a bladed article.

“Rahman will appear in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Monday, September 19.”

Forensics officers investigated as sections of the busy spot were cordoned off (PA Wire)

The officers – both attached to the Met’s Central West Command Unit - were carrying out routine duties and were not part of the wider policing operation in place following the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

Detective Chief Superintendent Owain Richards, from the Central West Command Unit, responsible for policing Westminster, said: “Every day, police officers go out on the streets to keep the communities of London safe. In doing so they often have to put themselves in the way of danger, putting their own welfare at risk in order to protect others.

“The actions of these two officers, and their colleagues, exemplifies the key value of courage that runs through the core of the Metropolitan Police and they will be offered all the support they need as they begin their recovery from this terrifying incident.”

An investigation into the circumstances is being led by detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

They are appealing to anyone who was in the area and saw this incident, or who may have captured events on a camera or mobile phone, to contact the incident room on 020 8785 8244.

They can also speak to police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote 1080/16SEP. Information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.